ETV Bharat / state

'I'm Not Involved In Any Corruption': TMC MLA Madan Mitra Appears Before ED In Municipal Recruitment Scam

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader and Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra, who arrived at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in Sat Lake's CGO complex for questioning on Wednesday, said he will cooperate with the investigation, claiming he is not involved in any scam or corruption.

Former state minister, Mitra was summoned by the ED in connection with the municipal recruitment scam. He was asked to bring all necessary documents to assist with the investigation.

Upon arriving at the CGO complex, Mitra said he was not at all worried by the investigation and was ready to cooperate fully with the agency. "The ED has summoned me and I will answer all their questions. I am not involved in any corruption or scam. I will tell whatever needs to be said directly to the ED officials. I will extend full cooperation in whatever manner the ED questions or instructs me," the MLA said.

Notably, Mitra had switched over to the rebel TMC camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee a day after ED summons were issued to his wife and two sons in the municipal recruitment scam. The MLA's sons, Shubharup Mitra and Swarup Mitra, and wife, Archana Mitra, have already appeared at the CGO complex for questioning several times last week.

According to ED sources, details regarding bank accounts, income tax returns, and financial transactions were sought from them. Investigators have raised questions about whether any illegal or unaccounted financial transactions took place within the family and if any illicit funds were routed through them.