'I'm Not Involved In Any Corruption': TMC MLA Madan Mitra Appears Before ED In Municipal Recruitment Scam
Madan Mitra had switched over to the rebel TMC camp a day after ED summoned his wife and two sons in municipal recruitment scam case.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader and Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra, who arrived at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in Sat Lake's CGO complex for questioning on Wednesday, said he will cooperate with the investigation, claiming he is not involved in any scam or corruption.
Former state minister, Mitra was summoned by the ED in connection with the municipal recruitment scam. He was asked to bring all necessary documents to assist with the investigation.
Upon arriving at the CGO complex, Mitra said he was not at all worried by the investigation and was ready to cooperate fully with the agency. "The ED has summoned me and I will answer all their questions. I am not involved in any corruption or scam. I will tell whatever needs to be said directly to the ED officials. I will extend full cooperation in whatever manner the ED questions or instructs me," the MLA said.
Notably, Mitra had switched over to the rebel TMC camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee a day after ED summons were issued to his wife and two sons in the municipal recruitment scam. The MLA's sons, Shubharup Mitra and Swarup Mitra, and wife, Archana Mitra, have already appeared at the CGO complex for questioning several times last week.
According to ED sources, details regarding bank accounts, income tax returns, and financial transactions were sought from them. Investigators have raised questions about whether any illegal or unaccounted financial transactions took place within the family and if any illicit funds were routed through them.
ED sources indicate that the investigation into financial irregularities and illegal appointments in municipal recruitment has yielded several important information. Based on these leads, the investigative agency decided to question Mitra. Investigators believe that vital information regarding the case's financial transactions, the recruitment process, and the roles of the individuals involved could be obtained from him.
It is alleged that at least 125 people were illegally appointed through the recruitment process and crores of rupees were collected as bribes from candidates on promise of jobs. The ED's primary objective is to trace which bank accounts received these funds, identify the beneficiaries, and map the money trail.
According to investigators, it is preliminarily suspected that the money was routed through multiple individuals and accounts. Consequently, records of financial transactions, bank account details, and other relevant documents are being meticulously examined.
ED sources further indicated that Kamarhati Municipality is among the civic bodies facing allegations of illegal recruitment. They believe that Mitra's statements during today's questioning, along with the documents and financial transaction data he possesses, could play a crucial role in the investigation. The next course of action will be decided based on the progress of the investigation, sources said.
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