ETV Bharat / state

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh's Car Attacked Again In Beleghata

Kolkata: A day after he was attacked in Hooghly, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh's car was attacked again on Sunday in his Assembly constituency, Beleghata.

"Beyond just vandalising the car, there was an attempt to drag me out of the vehicle. The security personnel were compelled to draw their revolvers due to the gravity of the situation. Somehow, the driver managed to manoeuvre the car away and drive towards the Narkeldanga Police Station," he said.

He alleged that stones were hurled at the front and rear windshields, and attempts were made to smash the glass with hammers.

The situation escalated to the point where his security personnel were forced to draw their guns, and the MLA managed to take refuge at the Narkeldanga Police Station. Ghosh was scheduled to attend a program in Ward No. 36 of Beleghata, and police had been informed about his schedule and movements beforehand.

According to Ghosh, a few people followed him in front of his house with revolvers and tried to break the glass of the car with a hammer. "A gang of 15–20 bikers trailed my vehicle, blocked the path, and launched an attack in the Phulbagan area. Some of the attackers were armed with revolvers and used hammers to smash the car's windows," he added.

Blaming the BJP for the attack, Ghosh claimed that some of the attackers had been identified and their names were provided to the police. "All this can be seen in Hindi and South Indian movies. They can kill me any day. They will take pictures of my bullet-riddled body. The BJP will kill me. But my voice cannot be silenced," he added.

Responding to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said the incident might be the result of internal infighting within the Trinamool Congress. "An MLA cannot be attacked in this way. Why would the BJP do all this? His party people are doing all this," he said.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Police sources said CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined, and statements from eyewitnesses are being recorded.

Ghosh has also begun the process of filing a formal complaint at the Narkeldanga police station. The investigation is focusing on identifying the individuals who arrived on motorcycles, determining whether firearms were actually involved, identifying those responsible for vandalising the vehicle, and uncovering the motive behind the attack.

Condemning the attack, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee questioned the state of safety and security of an elected representative and wondered what ordinary citizens will be subjected to.

"I strongly condemn the attack on Kunal Ghosh, MLA from Beliaghata. This is the second time in less than 18 hours that he has been attacked. Armed goons have targeted and harassed an elected representative, allegedly because he has refused to change sides. If this is the state of safety and security of an elected representative, one can only imagine what ordinary citizens across West Bengal are being subjected to," he posted on X.

He also sought West Bengal Governor RN Ravi's intervention to stop such attacks. "I appeal to the Governor, RN Ravi, to intervene immediately and speak to the DG, West Bengal Police and the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata. Every perpetrator must be identified and brought to justice, and this cycle of violence and intimidation must stop. The #VoteChor BJP must also answer a simple question. If it believes it has won West Bengal through the mandate of the people, why resort to intimidation and such tactics against those who refuse to change sides?" he asked in the post.