TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh Suspended From Bengal Assembly, Dragged Out By Marshals
Terming Kunal Ghosh's behaviour unacceptable, Suvendu Adhikari said Akhruzzaman is a former minister and his father was a long-time MLA, reports ETV Bharat's Surajit Dutta.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Kolkata: Unprecedented chaos unfolded in the West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday as Trinamool Congress MLA of Mamata Banerjee-led Kalighat faction, Kunal Ghosh, was suspended for the day after he disrupted the proceedings by interrupting Opposition chief whip Akhruzzaman during the Home and Hill Affairs budget discussion.
The situation escalated to a point where after defying the Speaker's orders, Ghosh was marshalled out of the House. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari condemned the entire incident as the Leader of the House and termed it unacceptable.
Akhruzzaman was speaking during a discussion on Home and Hill Affairs budget in the Assembly when Ghosh suddenly left his seat and walked straight into the well of the House. He strode towards Akhruzzaman's microphone and began shouting loudly at him. He was aggrieved over not being allowed to speak. A heated altercation ensued between the two sides. Observing the escalating tension, some BJP MLAs stepped forward to restrain Ghosh, and Assembly marshals also rushed to the scene.
Amidst the uproar, the Speaker repeatedly ordered Ghosh to return to his seat, warning that he would be evicted if he disobeyed. However, Ghosh paid no heed to the Speaker's requests or warnings. After this, marshals physically lifted Ghosh and carried him out of the House.
Terming the entire episode as extremely unfortunate and unacceptable, the Chief Minister said, "We have never witnessed such uncivilised behaviour in the Assembly before. We, too, have been in the opposition and are now in the ruling party. Akhruzzaman is a senior member of this Legislative Assembly and a former minister. His father, Habibur Rahman, was a long-time MLA and a highly respected figure among the people of Murshidabad. I, as the Chief Minister and Leader of the House, strongly condemn the manner in which a pro-Mamata Trinamool member advanced towards him today, effectively attempting to physically assault him."
Akhruzzaman said, "As the Opposition chief whip, it is our prerogative to decide which party member will speak. We have 80 MLAs in our party; it is not possible to let every MLA speak every time. Many MLAs wish to speak, and the party has entrusted this responsibility on me. I will allow those whom I deem suitable—those who speak well—to address the House; no one else has a say in this matter. He (Ghosh) should have realised that if all 80 members wanted to speak, it simply wouldn't be feasible to accommodate everyone."
Demands for strict action against Ghosh arose immediately after he was removed from the House. State industries minister Tapas Roy said he had never witnessed such an incident throughout his long parliamentary career. He proposed to the Speaker to suspend Ghosh for this session due to such conduct.
However, the Chief Minister intervened before the Speaker could take a final decision. He said that there was no need to unnecessarily turn Ghosh into a celebrity. Heeding the Chief Minister's suggestion, the Speaker ultimately decided to suspend the TMC MLA for the day.
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