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TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh Suspended From Bengal Assembly, Dragged Out By Marshals

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Unprecedented chaos unfolded in the West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday as Trinamool Congress MLA of Mamata Banerjee-led Kalighat faction, Kunal Ghosh, was suspended for the day after he disrupted the proceedings by interrupting Opposition chief whip Akhruzzaman during the Home and Hill Affairs budget discussion. The situation escalated to a point where after defying the Speaker's orders, Ghosh was marshalled out of the House. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari condemned the entire incident as the Leader of the House and termed it unacceptable. Akhruzzaman was speaking during a discussion on Home and Hill Affairs budget in the Assembly when Ghosh suddenly left his seat and walked straight into the well of the House. He strode towards Akhruzzaman's microphone and began shouting loudly at him. He was aggrieved over not being allowed to speak. A heated altercation ensued between the two sides. Observing the escalating tension, some BJP MLAs stepped forward to restrain Ghosh, and Assembly marshals also rushed to the scene. Amidst the uproar, the Speaker repeatedly ordered Ghosh to return to his seat, warning that he would be evicted if he disobeyed. However, Ghosh paid no heed to the Speaker's requests or warnings. After this, marshals physically lifted Ghosh and carried him out of the House.