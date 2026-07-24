ETV Bharat / state

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh Served Breach Of Privilege Notice For Disrespecting Chair

Kolkata: A breach of privilege notice was moved against Trinamool Congress MLA of Mamata Banerjee-led Kalighat faction Kunal Ghosh on Friday for allegedly disrespecting the Speaker and the decorum of the House.

Speaker Rathindra Bose raised the issue just before the first half of Friday's session ended. On Wednesday, the Speaker had remarked that Ghosh's conduct marked a "shameful chapter" in the history of West Bengal Assembly.

Introduced the motion, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shankar Ghosh said, "He (Kunal Ghosh) is deliberately undermining the dignity of the Chair, making disrespectful remarks and attempting to belittle the position. Such conduct is unbecoming of someone holding a constitutional office. That is precisely why we are moving a breach of privilege notice against him."

After the notice was tabled, the Speaker gave Ghosh an opportunity to present his side. However, Bankim Ghosh, the MLA from Chakdaha, objected to this decision. He pointed out that during the five years they were in the opposition, they had been suspended multiple times and even faced FIRs at the Speaker's behest, but were never granted even the slightest opportunity to defend themselves. Yet, despite such conduct, the current Speaker was allowing Kunal Ghosh the chance to state his case.

Subsequently, Kunal Ghosh stood up in the Assembly to clarify his stand. Expressing regret, he said, "Let me state at the outset that I had and still have no intention of showing disrespect to you or your Chair. If any of my actions appeared disrespectful, I express my regret."