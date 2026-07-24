TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh Served Breach Of Privilege Notice For Disrespecting Chair
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shankar Ghosh moved the notice against Kunal Ghosh, accusing him of deliberately undermining the Chair's dignity, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST|
Updated : July 24, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
Kolkata: A breach of privilege notice was moved against Trinamool Congress MLA of Mamata Banerjee-led Kalighat faction Kunal Ghosh on Friday for allegedly disrespecting the Speaker and the decorum of the House.
Speaker Rathindra Bose raised the issue just before the first half of Friday's session ended. On Wednesday, the Speaker had remarked that Ghosh's conduct marked a "shameful chapter" in the history of West Bengal Assembly.
Introduced the motion, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shankar Ghosh said, "He (Kunal Ghosh) is deliberately undermining the dignity of the Chair, making disrespectful remarks and attempting to belittle the position. Such conduct is unbecoming of someone holding a constitutional office. That is precisely why we are moving a breach of privilege notice against him."
After the notice was tabled, the Speaker gave Ghosh an opportunity to present his side. However, Bankim Ghosh, the MLA from Chakdaha, objected to this decision. He pointed out that during the five years they were in the opposition, they had been suspended multiple times and even faced FIRs at the Speaker's behest, but were never granted even the slightest opportunity to defend themselves. Yet, despite such conduct, the current Speaker was allowing Kunal Ghosh the chance to state his case.
Subsequently, Kunal Ghosh stood up in the Assembly to clarify his stand. Expressing regret, he said, "Let me state at the outset that I had and still have no intention of showing disrespect to you or your Chair. If any of my actions appeared disrespectful, I express my regret."
Explaining the root cause of his grievance, he said, "The problem, sir, is that certain untoward incidents have led to a complication. Since the other side has been designated as the 'Opposition,' we are being denied the opportunity to speak. The names we, including Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay, submit are being replaced. We too wish to speak. After all, we were elected to this House. I also want to present my arguments backed by facts and evidence."
Ghosh stated that they had already approached the Chief Minister regarding this and discussed it with the Parliamentary Affairs Minister. "I have no personal issue with the Opposition Chief Whip. I have great affection for him. We have known each other for a long time and have even worked together in the past. This situation has arisen simply because the names I submit are being struck off the list."
Responding to Ghosh's remarks, Minister Shankar Ghosh said, "The authority to finalise the list of speakers rests primarily with the Opposition Chief Whip. Discussions held with the Chief Minister or between them are not matters for the Assembly. The list submitted by the Opposition Chief Whip is the one presented to the House through the Speaker; the Parliamentary Affairs team has no role in it. They can resolve the issue through mutual discussion, and assistance will be provided if advice is sought later."
After hearing all parties, the Speaker brought the debate to a close saying, "You should resolve these issues among yourselves. The matter is currently under my consideration, and I will deliver my decision in due course."
On July 22, Ghosh was suspended for the day after he allegedly disrupted the proceedings by interrupted Opposition Chief Whip Akhruzzaman during the Home and Hill Affairs budget discussion. He was also marshalled out of the House.
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