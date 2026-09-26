Stones, Eggs Hurled At Car Of Mamata Camp's TMC MLA In Bengal
TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said that people attacked his car with stones and eggs, blocked the road, and no police personnel were present there.
By PTI
Published : September 26, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Kolkata: Stones and eggs were allegedly hurled at TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh's car in West Bengal's Hooghly district on his way to Serampore on Saturday to attend a meeting of party supremo Mamata Banerjee.
The incident occurred in the Uttarpara area when a group of people carrying black flags surrounded Ghosh's vehicle and shouted 'go black' slogan, a party leader said. They pelted the TMC legislator's car with eggs and stones, he claimed.
STORY | Stones, eggs hurled at car of Mamata camp's TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh in West Bengal— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 26, 2026
Stones and eggs were allegedly hurled at TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh's car in West Bengal's Hooghly district on his way to Serampore on Saturday to attend a meeting of party supremo Mamata Banerjee.… pic.twitter.com/B1NPlqreBq
Reacting to the incident, Ghosh said, "This is jungle raj. They attacked my car with stones and eggs and blocked the road. No police personnel were present there. I am now returning to Kolkata and will go straight to Lal Bazaar or Bhawani Bhawan to lodge a complaint."
The car's rear windshield was broken in the attack, he alleged. TMC leaders claimed that the incident was the "handiwork of the BJP". Party leader Asit Majumdar alleged that it was a "pre-planned attack by the BJP, not a protest by common people". Uttarpara BJP MLA Dipanjan Chakraborty described the incident as a "spontaneous response from the public".
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