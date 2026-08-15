ETV Bharat / state

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh Attends Rival Faction's I-Day Event, Triggering Speculation About Future Moves

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh, a vocal supporter of party supremo Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday attended the Independence Day programmes organised by both camps of the party, triggering speculation about his future political moves.

Ghosh first attended the Independence Day programme organised by the Mamata Banerjee faction at the old TMC office in Kalighat and hoisted the national flag there on the directions of the party supremo.

He subsequently attended an Independence Day programme organised by the rival Ritabrata Banerjee faction at the party's rented office premises in the Metropolitan area of Beleghata, which falls within his assembly constituency.

Ghosh also paid floral tribute at a martyr's memorial and briefly addressed the gathering, where several prominent leaders of the Ritabrata camp, including Chandrima Bhattacharya, Arup Roy and Biplab Mitra, were present.

The presence of Ghosh at the rival camp's programme immediately sparked speculation that he might be seeking to maintain links with the rival faction of the Trinamool Congress.

Kohinur Majumdar, a spokesperson of the Ritabrata faction of TMC, suggested that Ghosh's visit could be a precursor to his joining their camp.

"Kunal Ghosh came here. He has pressed the doorbell. He will come with his luggage after some time," Majumdar said. Ghosh, however, dismissed the suggestion and asserted that his presence at the rival faction's event did not mean he was switching sides.

Explaining his visit, Ghosh said he was returning from his main Independence Day programme at Kalighat when he noticed that a group of people were hoisting the national flag in the name of the TMC at a party office located along his route.

"I stopped because it is in my assembly constituency and I saw people hoisting the national flag in the name of our party," he said.