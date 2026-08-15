TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh Attends Rival Faction's I-Day Event, Triggering Speculation About Future Moves
Ghosh attended an Independence Day programme organised by the rival Ritabrata Banerjee faction at the party's rented office premises in the Metropolitan area of Beleghata
By PTI
Published : August 15, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh, a vocal supporter of party supremo Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday attended the Independence Day programmes organised by both camps of the party, triggering speculation about his future political moves.
Ghosh first attended the Independence Day programme organised by the Mamata Banerjee faction at the old TMC office in Kalighat and hoisted the national flag there on the directions of the party supremo.
He subsequently attended an Independence Day programme organised by the rival Ritabrata Banerjee faction at the party's rented office premises in the Metropolitan area of Beleghata, which falls within his assembly constituency.
Ghosh also paid floral tribute at a martyr's memorial and briefly addressed the gathering, where several prominent leaders of the Ritabrata camp, including Chandrima Bhattacharya, Arup Roy and Biplab Mitra, were present.
The presence of Ghosh at the rival camp's programme immediately sparked speculation that he might be seeking to maintain links with the rival faction of the Trinamool Congress.
Kohinur Majumdar, a spokesperson of the Ritabrata faction of TMC, suggested that Ghosh's visit could be a precursor to his joining their camp.
"Kunal Ghosh came here. He has pressed the doorbell. He will come with his luggage after some time," Majumdar said. Ghosh, however, dismissed the suggestion and asserted that his presence at the rival faction's event did not mean he was switching sides.
Explaining his visit, Ghosh said he was returning from his main Independence Day programme at Kalighat when he noticed that a group of people were hoisting the national flag in the name of the TMC at a party office located along his route.
"I stopped because it is in my assembly constituency and I saw people hoisting the national flag in the name of our party," he said.
Taking a swipe at those who have distanced themselves from Banerjee and allegedly moved closer to the BJP, Ghosh said he had gone to the rival camp to make his position clear.
"Those who have created a distance from Kalighat and become close to the BJP should know that I stood before them and criticised the BJP," he said. Ghosh also referred to Mamata Banerjee as the leader who founded the TMC and said he would continue to stand by her.
"Trinamool Congress was built under Mamata Didi's leadership. They want to erase Mamata Didi's name. I stood in their camp and mentioned her name like a tiger," he said.
"There is no question of Kunal Ghosh having his foot in two boats. One foot is used to stand and the other to kick," he added.
At the rival faction's programme, Ghosh also demanded the expulsion and arrest of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ananta Maharaj over his alleged remarks concerning Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
He said the BJP should demonstrate its respect for Netaji by first expelling Ananta Maharaj from the party, besides demanding cancellation of his Rajya Sabha membership. Ghosh also criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre, alleging that its policies had adversely affected ordinary people economically and socially.
"We are continuing our fight with BJP with Mamata Banerjee at the forefront," he said.
Meanwhile, senior leader Chandrima Bhattacharya played down Ghosh's presence at the rival faction's programme, saying the camp had no reason to prevent anyone from paying tribute on Independence Day.
"We believe in democracy. If even a passer-by came and said he wanted to pay his respects, we would not have stopped him. He was passing by and came here. What is the problem with that?" she said.