TMC MLA Humayun Kabir Suspended Over Call To Construct 'Babri Masjid' In Murshidabad, Says Will Launch New Party
Humayun Kabir says he'll submit his resignation on Friday and launch his own party in Murshidabad on December 22 to fight against TMC and BJP.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 6:03 PM IST
Murshidabad: Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir, who proposed to build a mosque modelled on Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, was suspended on Thursday.
The action came moments before Kabir was scheduled to join Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on the dais of a public meeting in Berhampore. The MLA got the news of his suspension at the meeting and left the venue immediately saying, he will submit his resignation on Friday. He further said that he will announce his own party on December 22 to fight against both the TMC and the BJP.
Kabir, who has been hogging the limelight over the last few years with his controversial statements on various matters, including the party's internal affairs, had earlier announced that the foundation stone of the proposed mosque would be laid at Beldanga on December 6, the day the Babri Masjid was razed in Ayodhya in 1992.
While leaving the meeting Kabir said, "I came at the invitation of the party's district president."
"I will go ahead with the December 6 event. I will not cancel it. If the government does not allow me to lay the foundation stone then I will block the national highway, sit on a dharna and get arrested," Kabir said.
Announcing the action, minister of urban development and municipal affairs and housing Firhad Hakim said, "When the party is working to maintain peace and communal harmony in the state, Kabir's behaviour is a sign of extreme disobedience. Kabir was involved in communal politics, which the Trinamool Congress is against. Why Babri Masjid and why December 6? We already warned him. As per party's decision, we are suspending him. The party will not have any further relations with him."
Asserting that the Trinamool Congress believes in secularism, Hakim said, "In West Bengal, we all live together in peace and harmony. Religion is one's own but festivals are for everyone. This is the culture of Bengal and the ideology of Trinamool Congress. But strangely, it was seen that a member of our party was trying to engage in divisive politics in the name of building Babri Masjid."
Hakim also alleged that Kabir was working as an instrument for the BJP. He said that Beldanga, where Kabir proposed to build Babri Masjid, is a communally sensitive area and it would be easier to trigger law and order problem here. An announcement like Kabir's is aimed at spreading violence, he added.
There has been a turmoil in state politics regarding the announcement of foundation stone laying of the mosque in Murshidabad. Kabir was distancing himself from the Trinamool district and state leadership but had announced that he was coming to the Chief Minister's meeting. He reached the venue by 11 am but was not allowed on stage.
Murshidabad local leader Akhruzzaman, who was present at today's meeting said, Kabir has changed parties repeatedly since 1998. "Sometimes he has joined Congress, sometimes contested as an independent candidate, joined BJP and then Trinamool. Yet he has been repeatedly defeated in panchayat samiti and zilla parishad and has no existence without Mamata Banerjee," he said.
