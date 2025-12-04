ETV Bharat / state

TMC MLA Humayun Kabir Suspended Over Call To Construct 'Babri Masjid' In Murshidabad, Says Will Launch New Party

Murshidabad: Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir, who proposed to build a mosque modelled on Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, was suspended on Thursday.

The action came moments before Kabir was scheduled to join Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on the dais of a public meeting in Berhampore. The MLA got the news of his suspension at the meeting and left the venue immediately saying, he will submit his resignation on Friday. He further said that he will announce his own party on December 22 to fight against both the TMC and the BJP.

Kabir, who has been hogging the limelight over the last few years with his controversial statements on various matters, including the party's internal affairs, had earlier announced that the foundation stone of the proposed mosque would be laid at Beldanga on December 6, the day the Babri Masjid was razed in Ayodhya in 1992.

While leaving the meeting Kabir said, "I came at the invitation of the party's district president."

"I will go ahead with the December 6 event. I will not cancel it. If the government does not allow me to lay the foundation stone then I will block the national highway, sit on a dharna and get arrested," Kabir said.