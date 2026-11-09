ETV Bharat / state

TMC MLA Arrested From Kolkata Airport Over Rape, Extortion Cases

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Ram Das was on Monday arrested from the Kolkata airport in connection with multiple cases relating to rape, extortion and post-poll violence, police said.

A special team of the Baruipur Police apprehended the absconding Canning Paschim MLA in the afternoon, they said.

The TMC leader was scheduled to catch a flight for Mumbai.

"He had been absconding for quite some time. Our team managed to nab him from the airport today," a police officer told PTI.

Das will be brought to Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district and produced before a court on Tuesday.