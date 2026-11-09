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TMC MLA Arrested From Kolkata Airport Over Rape, Extortion Cases

MLA Paresh Ram Das was scheduled to board a flight for Mumbai from Kolkata airport when he was apprehended by Baruipur Police team.

TMC MLA Arrested From Kolkata Airport Over Rape, Extortion Cases
File photo of TMC MLA Paresh Ram Das (ETV Bharat)
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By PTI

Published : November 9, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST

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Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Ram Das was on Monday arrested from the Kolkata airport in connection with multiple cases relating to rape, extortion and post-poll violence, police said.

A special team of the Baruipur Police apprehended the absconding Canning Paschim MLA in the afternoon, they said.

The TMC leader was scheduled to catch a flight for Mumbai.

"He had been absconding for quite some time. Our team managed to nab him from the airport today," a police officer told PTI.

Das will be brought to Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district and produced before a court on Tuesday.

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TMC MLA ARRESTED
TMC MLA PARESH RAM DAS
BARUIPUR POLICE
MLA ARRESTED FROM KOLKATA AIRPORT

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