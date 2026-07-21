ETV Bharat / state

TMC Martyrs' Day Rally Venue Vandalized, Mamata Holds Police Responsible

Kolkata: The Birla Planetarium premises, where the Trinamool Congress's Martyrs' Day event was scheduled on Tuesday, have turned into a battleground. Allegations have been raised against the BJP for vandalising the venue, which was being erected following a Calcutta High Court order.

It is alleged that a group of four-to-50 people on motorcycles, allegedly belonging to the BJP, rampaged through the venue late on Monday night. Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee expressed deep resentment regarding the police's role in the incident. She also warned that she would file a contempt of court case directly against the state government and the police.

Earlier, after a prolonged legal battle, the court granted the TMC permission to hold the Martyrs' Day rally in front of the Birla Planetarium. Work on constructing the stage was proceeding in full swing immediately after receiving the court's permission.

On Monday afternoon, Mamata Banerjee visited the venue accompanied by the party's All India General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee. However, the situation changed drastically later in the night. On receiving news of the attack on the venue, she rushed to the spot along with party leaders Dola Sen and Kalyan Banerjee. Standing before the damaged stage with a microphone in hand, Mamata directly held the BJP and the police accountable.

The Trinamool leader alleged that the stage was vandalized, and the electricity lines and microphone connections at the venue were severed. All banners and posters were torn down. Decorators and workers who were toiling amid the rain were also intimidated and driven away. She further alleged that attacks were carried out against Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee as well.

Mamata Banerjee also questioned the police's inaction. She asserted that the Calcutta High Court had clearly mandated the police to maintain law and order at the rally venue. She expressed astonishment as to why police security was withdrawn despite this directive. "When the Calcutta High Court has issued an order mandating the police to maintain law and order, everyone suddenly fled. I am astonished."