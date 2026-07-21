TMC Martyrs' Day Rally Venue Vandalized, Mamata Holds Police Responsible
It is alleged that a gang of four to 50 people on motorcycles rampaged through the venue late on Monday night
Published : July 21, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
Kolkata: The Birla Planetarium premises, where the Trinamool Congress's Martyrs' Day event was scheduled on Tuesday, have turned into a battleground. Allegations have been raised against the BJP for vandalising the venue, which was being erected following a Calcutta High Court order.
It is alleged that a group of four-to-50 people on motorcycles, allegedly belonging to the BJP, rampaged through the venue late on Monday night. Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee expressed deep resentment regarding the police's role in the incident. She also warned that she would file a contempt of court case directly against the state government and the police.
Earlier, after a prolonged legal battle, the court granted the TMC permission to hold the Martyrs' Day rally in front of the Birla Planetarium. Work on constructing the stage was proceeding in full swing immediately after receiving the court's permission.
On Monday afternoon, Mamata Banerjee visited the venue accompanied by the party's All India General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee. However, the situation changed drastically later in the night. On receiving news of the attack on the venue, she rushed to the spot along with party leaders Dola Sen and Kalyan Banerjee. Standing before the damaged stage with a microphone in hand, Mamata directly held the BJP and the police accountable.
The Trinamool leader alleged that the stage was vandalized, and the electricity lines and microphone connections at the venue were severed. All banners and posters were torn down. Decorators and workers who were toiling amid the rain were also intimidated and driven away. She further alleged that attacks were carried out against Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee as well.
Mamata Banerjee also questioned the police's inaction. She asserted that the Calcutta High Court had clearly mandated the police to maintain law and order at the rally venue. She expressed astonishment as to why police security was withdrawn despite this directive. "When the Calcutta High Court has issued an order mandating the police to maintain law and order, everyone suddenly fled. I am astonished."
The Trinamool leader said she would initiate legal action against the police for violating the High Court's directive. "I will call for contempt of court proceedings to be filed against the police and the state government," she said. She also accused the police of overzealousness and bias, noting that party workers and supporters were being obstructed from attending the 'Ekush' rally in various parts of the state.
Alleging political vendetta, Mamata drew a comparison between the local police and the Delhi police. She launched a scathing attack on the BJP, citing police actions against the opposition camp in Delhi.
In a sarcastic tone, she remarked, "You have seen what they did with the 'Cockroach Janta Party' in Delhi. They have done the same thing here." She alleged that over 14,000 false cases have been filed against opposition leaders and workers. Terming this situation a "dark chapter of midnight history," Mamata warned that she would take to the streets daily to protest in the coming days. The Trinamool leader also urged the constituent parties of the 'INDIA' alliance to raise their voices regarding the entire incident.
She stated that all regional parties and democratic forces in the country should unite to vehemently protest this incident.
All India Trinamool Congress observes July 21 as Martyrs' Day (Shahid Diwas) to honour 13 Youth Congress activists who were killed in police firing during a protest march in Kolkata on July 21, 1993, led by Mamata Banerjee. In the last three decades, this has been a key annual event for Mamata.
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