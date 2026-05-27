ETV Bharat / state

TMC's Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Resigns From All Party Posts

Kolkata: Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigned from all organisational posts of the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday, days after publicly airing her disappointment with the party leadership. The move came a day after she attended Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's administrative review meeting in Kalyani despite her party allegedly instructing her not to participate in it.

Dastidar was the national president of the TMC's women's wing and was associated with the party's "Banga Janani" programme. In a letter addressed to TMC state president Subrata Bakshi, the four-term Barasat MP resigned from all organisational responsibilities in the party, sources said.

They said that she has informed the party that she could no longer continue with these responsibilities.