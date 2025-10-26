ETV Bharat / state

TMC Leader On Australian Cricketers Molestation Case: 'Deeply Shameful', Despite 'Double Engine' Govt...'

Mumbai: TMC leader Kunal Ghosh condemned the molestation attempt of two Australian women cricketers in Indore, saying that it is "deeply shameful" and slammed the state government for "tarnishing the nation's image globally."

"...This is deeply shameful... The Australian cricket players coming to India to participate in the World Cup have faced a disgraceful situation. Despite having a double-engine government of the BJP in Indore, two women experienced a molestation-like incident. BJP has tarnished the reputation of the entire country on the global stage..." he said.

On Thursday morning, two Australian women's cricketers left their team hotel and headed to a cafe ahead of their clash against South Africa. It was during this period that the two Australian cricketers were allegedly "inappropriately touched". The Australian team's management security complained about the incident, and an FIR was subsequently registered.

Cricket Australia released a statement to confirm that two members of the Australian women's team were allegedly "approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist" on Thursday.