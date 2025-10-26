TMC Leader On Australian Cricketers Molestation Case: 'Deeply Shameful', Despite 'Double Engine' Govt...'
Cricket Australia released a statement to confirm that two members of its women's team were allegedly "approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist" on Thursday.
By ANI
Published : October 26, 2025 at 7:49 AM IST
Mumbai: TMC leader Kunal Ghosh condemned the molestation attempt of two Australian women cricketers in Indore, saying that it is "deeply shameful" and slammed the state government for "tarnishing the nation's image globally."
"...This is deeply shameful... The Australian cricket players coming to India to participate in the World Cup have faced a disgraceful situation. Despite having a double-engine government of the BJP in Indore, two women experienced a molestation-like incident. BJP has tarnished the reputation of the entire country on the global stage..." he said.
On Thursday morning, two Australian women's cricketers left their team hotel and headed to a cafe ahead of their clash against South Africa. It was during this period that the two Australian cricketers were allegedly "inappropriately touched". The Australian team's management security complained about the incident, and an FIR was subsequently registered.
Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia also condemned the incident in which two Australian cricketers were allegedly "inappropriately touched" in Indore and said there is zero tolerance for such incidents.
"It is a very condemnable but stray incident. India is known for its hospitality and care. We have zero tolerance for such incidents. We appreciate the State Police (Madhya Pradesh) for their prompt action to nab the culprit. Let the law take its course to punish the culprit. We assure to revisit our safety protocols if required to further tighten the security," he said.
Meanwhile, the accused Aqeel Sheikh has been arrested in connection with the alleged molestation case of the Australian women cricketers and has been taken on a two-day remand by the MIG Police Station.
The accused has been booked under Sections 74 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the MIG Police Station in-charge, CB Singh. "He has been charged under sections 74 and 78 of the BNS. The incident occurred around 11 am on October 23, when members of the Australian women's cricket team were walking towards a cafe from their hotel. We are examining if there were any shortfalls in the security protocols," he said.
