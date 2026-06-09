TMC Leader Jahangir Khan In 5-Day Police Custody, BJP Distributes Sweets In Court Premises
Security was tightened in the Diamond Harbour Sub-Divisional Court premises as huge crowds had gathered to hear the verdict in Jahangir Khan's case.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Diamond Harbour: Trinamool Congress leader from West Bengal's Falta, Jahangir Khan, popularly known as 'Pushpa', was remanded to police custody for five days on Tuesday.
Jahangir was arrested by West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF) near the India-Nepal border on Monday. He was escorted to the Diamond Harbour Sub-Divisional Court amid tight security by police and central forces today.
According to sources, the Falta police station had requested 14 days of police custody for him, citing the need for further investigation and the necessity to gather information regarding multiple serious cases. However, after hearing arguments from all sides, the Diamond Harbour Sub-Divisional Court ordered five days of police custody.
It is reported that no private lawyer argued on behalf of Jahangir in court. Sources claim that no lawyer from the Diamond Harbour Criminal Court Bar Association was willing to represent him. Subsequently, a lawyer provided through government legal aid argued on his behalf and moved a bail plea, but the court rejected the application.
Lawyer Debanshu Panda, who is also the newly elected BJP candidate for the Falta Assembly constituency, said, "I was present in court as a resident of Falta. After hearing all parties, the judge ordered five days of police custody for the accused. There are numerous serious allegations against Jahangir."
Jahangir faces charges under multiple non-bailable sections. The allegation includes intimidation of the public, extortion, assault, creating terror, and even murder. Cases have been registered against him under various serious and non-bailable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Additionally, investigating agencies claim his name is linked to several cases dating back to 2011, involving post-poll violence. Police sources indicate that interrogating Jahangir is crucial for gathering information regarding those cases.
Meanwhile, political tensions have escalated in the Falta area following the news of Jahangir's arrest. Since morning, crowds of locals and political activists gathered at the court premises. Following which, police patrols around the court complex were intensified.
BJP supporters distributed sweets at the court complex after the court's verdict. BJP leader Gautam Bag said, "Jahangir has been arrested, so we are celebrating with sweets. However, if he manages to get out again, we will make him taste bitterness."
Investigating agencies claim Jahangir, who was arrested near India-Nepal border, was plotting to flee the country.
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