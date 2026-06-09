ETV Bharat / state

TMC Leader Jahangir Khan In 5-Day Police Custody, BJP Distributes Sweets In Court Premises

Diamond Harbour: Trinamool Congress leader from West Bengal's Falta, Jahangir Khan, popularly known as 'Pushpa', was remanded to police custody for five days on Tuesday.

Jahangir was arrested by West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF) near the India-Nepal border on Monday. He was escorted to the Diamond Harbour Sub-Divisional Court amid tight security by police and central forces today.

According to sources, the Falta police station had requested 14 days of police custody for him, citing the need for further investigation and the necessity to gather information regarding multiple serious cases. However, after hearing arguments from all sides, the Diamond Harbour Sub-Divisional Court ordered five days of police custody.

It is reported that no private lawyer argued on behalf of Jahangir in court. Sources claim that no lawyer from the Diamond Harbour Criminal Court Bar Association was willing to represent him. Subsequently, a lawyer provided through government legal aid argued on his behalf and moved a bail plea, but the court rejected the application.

Lawyer Debanshu Panda, who is also the newly elected BJP candidate for the Falta Assembly constituency, said, "I was present in court as a resident of Falta. After hearing all parties, the judge ordered five days of police custody for the accused. There are numerous serious allegations against Jahangir."