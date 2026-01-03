ETV Bharat / state

Abhishek Dubs CEC 'Vanish Kumar' Over Voter Deletions, Terms BJP MPs 'Snakes'

Alipurduar: Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday called Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar "Vanish Kumar" over alleged illegitimate voter deletions during the SIR in West Bengal and likened BJP MPs with "snakes" that would inevitably turn on those who voted for them.

Addressing a rally at Alipurduar in north Bengal, a BJP stronghold, Banerjee addressed the second of his 26 scheduled rallies during his 19-day statewide campaign 'Abar Jitbe Bangla' (Bengal will win again), sharpening the TMC's attack on both the EC and the BJP as the state heads towards the 2026 assembly polls.

Taking a direct aim at the poll panel over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Banerjee alleged that eligible voters were being struck off the list arbitrarily.

"Do you know Gyanesh Kumar? He is a magician. He can make living beings disappear from voter lists and make the dead walk. He is now 'Vanish Kumar'," the TMC national general secretary said. He claimed that TMC leaders had gone to the Election Commission's office in Delhi seeking transparency over the process.

"We asked them to provide information, to make everything public. But now magic is happening. Living citizens are vanishing," he alleged. Banerjee likened the SIR exercise to demonetisation, accusing the Narendra Modi government of misleading people.

"Ten years ago, people were made to stand in queues after being shown dreams. The amount of black money has increased since then. Ten years later, people are again being made to stand in lines. Earlier, people chose the government. Now the government wants to decide who will be a voter," the TMC MP alleged. Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, the TMC leader in Lok Sabha warned voters against trusting the saffron party.