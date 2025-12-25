ETV Bharat / state

Abhishek Banerjee Targets BJP Over women's Safety, Mocks 'Beti Bachao' in Party-Ruled States

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the 'Beti Bachao' campaign by the BJP in saffron-party ruled states have become a mockery as "convicted rapists" were walking free and alliance partner ministers were mocking survivors.

He accused the BJP of absolute silence following the Delhi High Court's order and said that this was the reality of 'Beti Bachao' in BJP-ruled states. In a post on X, Abhishek Banerjee said, "Rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar granted bail. BJP Ally UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar mocks rape survivors. Absolute silence from @BJP4India leadership all across. This is the reality of 'Beti Bachao' in BJP-ruled states today. When convicted rapists walk free, and ministers ridicule victims, we have failed every daughter, every woman, every family seeking justice."

Abhishek also questioned the silence of the top leadership of the BJP over ‘atrocities’ on women. “The difference between claim and reality is clear. When convicted rapists roam around and ministers insult justice-seeking girls, then you understand that we have failed every girl, every woman, and every family who demanded justice,” he said.