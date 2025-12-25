Abhishek Banerjee Targets BJP Over women's Safety, Mocks 'Beti Bachao' in Party-Ruled States
At a time when the BJP keeps attacking TMC government over women’s safety, Abhishek turned the heat on the saffron party-led government in Uttar Pradesh.
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the 'Beti Bachao' campaign by the BJP in saffron-party ruled states have become a mockery as "convicted rapists" were walking free and alliance partner ministers were mocking survivors.
He accused the BJP of absolute silence following the Delhi High Court's order and said that this was the reality of 'Beti Bachao' in BJP-ruled states. In a post on X, Abhishek Banerjee said, "Rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar granted bail. BJP Ally UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar mocks rape survivors. Absolute silence from @BJP4India leadership all across. This is the reality of 'Beti Bachao' in BJP-ruled states today. When convicted rapists walk free, and ministers ridicule victims, we have failed every daughter, every woman, every family seeking justice."
Abhishek also questioned the silence of the top leadership of the BJP over ‘atrocities’ on women. “The difference between claim and reality is clear. When convicted rapists roam around and ministers insult justice-seeking girls, then you understand that we have failed every girl, every woman, and every family who demanded justice,” he said.
At a time when the BJP is continuously attacking West Bengal government over women’s safety in the state, Abhishek turned the heat on the saffron party-led government in Uttar Pradesh.
Days before, the 2017 Unnao rape case victim has expressed anguish over the judgment of the Delhi HC and raised questions over the CBI's role in the case.
