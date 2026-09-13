TMC Kalighat Faction Names Candidates For Nandigram, Rejinagar Bypolls In West Bengal
Sanchita Pradhan is the candidate for Nandigram, while Rabiul Alam Chowdhury will contest from Rejinagar, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 10:13 PM IST
Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister and chief of TMC Kalighat faction, Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced candidates for the by-elections to Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies.
Sanchita Pradhan is the candidate for Nandigram, while Rabiul Alam Chowdhury will contest from Rejinagar. The Congress and the Left Front have already fielded their candidates for the bypolls. All eyes are now on the camp led by 'interim' leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee. Political circles are also watching to see when the BJP will announce its candidates.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had won the Nandigram seat. He also defeated Mamata in the Bhabanipur constituency. Subsequently, he vacated the Nandigram seat, necessitating a by-election there. Similarly, Humayun Kabir vacated the Rejinagar constituency after winning two seats. His son is now contesting from there. Humayun is currently the MLA for Naoda.
The Election Commission has announced that the by-elections for the two seats will be held on October 6. For the last few days, a tussle over the party symbol has been ongoing between two factions of the Trinamool Congress—the Kalighat-based Trinamool and the faction loyal to Ritabrata. The dispute has now reached the Election Commission. On Saturday, the poll panel heard arguments from both sides and verified relevant information.
Against this backdrop, the Kalighat Trinamool faction announced its candidates for the two seats. There had been considerable speculation regarding the candidate for Nandigram even as rumors suggested that Mamata herself might contest from this constituency. The Ritabrata-aligned faction had declared that they would not field a candidate if Mamata chose to contest. Ultimately, however, Mamata did not enter the electoral fray. There was also speculation regarding Akhil Giri, whom Mamata had summoned to Kolkata.
Upon arriving at Kalighat on Saturday, he stated, "I will accept whatever responsibility the party assigns me." However, sources indicate that he was not particularly keen on becoming the candidate. According to Kalighat sources, the party preferred to field a local resident rather than Giri who himself advocated for fielding a local woman.
Consequently, Sanchita was selected as the candidate for Nandigram. It is speculated that Giri might be entrusted with the responsibility of managing the election campaign.
Meanwhile, Rabiul Alam Chowdhury has been announced as the candidate for Rejinagar constituency. Previously, regarding the Ritabrata-aligned faction, he had remarked, "That faction might field a candidate, but people do not consider them to be part of the Trinamool Congress. Locals refer to members of that camp as sycophants"
Rabiul added, "According to the Trinamool Congress constitution, Mamata Banerjee remains the party chairperson; the authority to allocate the party symbol to a candidate rests solely with her. If that faction contests the election without Mamata's image and the party symbol, they will secure fewer votes than 'NOTA'."
On the other hand, Madan Mitra—an MLA aligned with the Ritabrata faction—took a dig at the Nandigram candidacy. He stated, "I believe the victory margin will reach 50,000. The BJP candidate will win by 50,000 votes." In addition to Nandigram and Rejinagar, the Trinamool Congress has also announced its candidate for the Nagaon by-election in Assam, where Abdul Salam will contest on a party ticket.
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