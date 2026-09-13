ETV Bharat / state

TMC Kalighat Faction Names Candidates For Nandigram, Rejinagar Bypolls In West Bengal

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister and chief of TMC Kalighat faction, Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced candidates for the by-elections to Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies.

Sanchita Pradhan is the candidate for Nandigram, while Rabiul Alam Chowdhury will contest from Rejinagar. The Congress and the Left Front have already fielded their candidates for the bypolls. All eyes are now on the camp led by 'interim' leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee. Political circles are also watching to see when the BJP will announce its candidates.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had won the Nandigram seat. He also defeated Mamata in the Bhabanipur constituency. Subsequently, he vacated the Nandigram seat, necessitating a by-election there. Similarly, Humayun Kabir vacated the Rejinagar constituency after winning two seats. His son is now contesting from there. Humayun is currently the MLA for Naoda.

The Election Commission has announced that the by-elections for the two seats will be held on October 6. For the last few days, a tussle over the party symbol has been ongoing between two factions of the Trinamool Congress—the Kalighat-based Trinamool and the faction loyal to Ritabrata. The dispute has now reached the Election Commission. On Saturday, the poll panel heard arguments from both sides and verified relevant information.

Against this backdrop, the Kalighat Trinamool faction announced its candidates for the two seats. There had been considerable speculation regarding the candidate for Nandigram even as rumors suggested that Mamata herself might contest from this constituency. The Ritabrata-aligned faction had declared that they would not field a candidate if Mamata chose to contest. Ultimately, however, Mamata did not enter the electoral fray. There was also speculation regarding Akhil Giri, whom Mamata had summoned to Kolkata.