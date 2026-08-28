ETV Bharat / state

TMC Hoarding Removal Chaos: Three FIRs Against Abhishek, Derek, Others; 13 Arrested

KMC officials dismantle a TMC billboard from Camac Street office of party leader Abhishek Banerjee in the presence of police personnel in Kolkata ( IANS )

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police have registered three FIRs against several Trinamool Congress leaders and their followers in connection with a row over removal of an illegal hoarding at Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee's office on Camac Street in central Kolkata while 13 people have been arrested.

Among the TMC leaders named in the FIR are Abhishek, MP Derek O'Brien, Humayun Kabir, and Baishwanar Chatterjee.

According to police, the cases were filed at Shakespeare Sarani police station on charges of obstructing officials, unlawful assembly and assaulting police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) personnel.

Kunal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Detective Department), said, "A total of three FIRs have been registered in connection with this incident and 13 people have been arrested. The entire matter is being investigated."

The incident originated on August 27 over the removal of an unauthorised hoarding that was hanging precariously at 9 Camac Street. The KMC's advertisement department had sought police assistance to remove it.