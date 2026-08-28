TMC Hoarding Removal Chaos: Three FIRs Against Abhishek, Derek, Others; 13 Arrested
Kolkata Police alleged that a confrontation broke out with TMC supporters when KMC officials started removing the hoarding on Thursday and they were attacked.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
Kolkata: The Kolkata Police have registered three FIRs against several Trinamool Congress leaders and their followers in connection with a row over removal of an illegal hoarding at Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee's office on Camac Street in central Kolkata while 13 people have been arrested.
Among the TMC leaders named in the FIR are Abhishek, MP Derek O'Brien, Humayun Kabir, and Baishwanar Chatterjee.
According to police, the cases were filed at Shakespeare Sarani police station on charges of obstructing officials, unlawful assembly and assaulting police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) personnel.
Kunal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Detective Department), said, "A total of three FIRs have been registered in connection with this incident and 13 people have been arrested. The entire matter is being investigated."
The incident originated on August 27 over the removal of an unauthorised hoarding that was hanging precariously at 9 Camac Street. The KMC's advertisement department had sought police assistance to remove it.
Acting on the request, a police team arrived at the site alongside municipal workers. Police alleged that obstruction occurred as soon as the removal of the hoarding began. Several TMC supporters, who had gathered there, obstructed the municipal workers and police personnel, resulting in a clash between both sides. Police accused them of unlawful assembly and obstructing public servants from performing their duties along with assaulting police personnel.
Reports have also emerged regarding a tussle over equipment used for the municipal work and the removal of certain materials during the incident. Some municipal workers claimed they were intimidated and threatened, which hindered the process of removing the hoarding.
The cases were lodged based on complaints filed by Sudip Kumar Basu, Deputy Manager of the KMC's advertisement department, cops of Park Street and Shakespeare Sarani police stations.
Investigators are now examining various aspects of the incident namely what transpired during the removal operation, who initiated the obstruction, who engaged in altercations or scuffles with the police, and the specific roles played by the leaders named in the complaint.
Statements from individuals present at the scene, along with video footage from the time, are expected to play a crucial role in the investigation. The police are verifying who was present at the site and whether the individuals named in the complaint were directly involved in the disturbance.
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