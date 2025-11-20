ETV Bharat / state

TMC-Governor Face-Off Deepens As Kalyan Banerjee Files Counter-Complaint Against CV Ananda Bose

Kolkata: The face-off between West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee intensified further on Wednesday after the politician lodged a counter-complaint against Bose at the Hare Street Police Station within 24 hours of the former having filed an FIR against TMC MP at the same police station.

Seeking to provide information under section 173 (1) of the BNSS, Banerjee, in his complaint, which he filed through his lawyers, sought police action against the Governor under multiple sections of the BNS, including those about criminal conspiracy and acts endangering India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity.

TMC MP stated in his complaint that, “CV Ananda Bose, in agreement with some unknown politically motivated persons having common object, intentionally, willfully, deliberately and purportedly made some statements to excite rebellion and/or subversive activities and encouraged feelings of separatist activities against the government and the state of West Bengal, inter alia endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. I urge the police to investigate the complaints.”

Interestingly, the designation of Bose has not been mentioned in the complaints lodged with the police station. Bengal Governor Bose filed an FIR with the same police station on Tuesday, accusing Banerjee of making 'derogatory' remarks.

Bose had lodged the FIR on Tuesday against Banerjee for his statements alleging that Bose was giving shelter to 'BJP goons' and stocking arms and ammunition inside the Governor’s House premises to kill Trinamool Congress workers.

After TMC MP's controversial claim, police officials, the bomb disposal squad and CRPF personnel conducted combing operations inside the Raj Bhavan premises, including every room, other parts of the building and the lawns, on Monday afternoon under the Governor’s physical supervision.