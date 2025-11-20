TMC-Governor Face-Off Deepens As Kalyan Banerjee Files Counter-Complaint Against CV Ananda Bose
Bengal Governor Bose filed an FIR with the same police station on Tuesday, accusing Banerjee of making 'derogatory' remarks.
Kolkata: The face-off between West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee intensified further on Wednesday after the politician lodged a counter-complaint against Bose at the Hare Street Police Station within 24 hours of the former having filed an FIR against TMC MP at the same police station.
Seeking to provide information under section 173 (1) of the BNSS, Banerjee, in his complaint, which he filed through his lawyers, sought police action against the Governor under multiple sections of the BNS, including those about criminal conspiracy and acts endangering India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity.
TMC MP stated in his complaint that, “CV Ananda Bose, in agreement with some unknown politically motivated persons having common object, intentionally, willfully, deliberately and purportedly made some statements to excite rebellion and/or subversive activities and encouraged feelings of separatist activities against the government and the state of West Bengal, inter alia endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. I urge the police to investigate the complaints.”
Interestingly, the designation of Bose has not been mentioned in the complaints lodged with the police station. Bengal Governor Bose filed an FIR with the same police station on Tuesday, accusing Banerjee of making 'derogatory' remarks.
Bose had lodged the FIR on Tuesday against Banerjee for his statements alleging that Bose was giving shelter to 'BJP goons' and stocking arms and ammunition inside the Governor’s House premises to kill Trinamool Congress workers.
After TMC MP's controversial claim, police officials, the bomb disposal squad and CRPF personnel conducted combing operations inside the Raj Bhavan premises, including every room, other parts of the building and the lawns, on Monday afternoon under the Governor’s physical supervision.
But nothing has been found as claimed by Kalyan Banerjee. Later on, CV Ananda Bose had lodged the FIR on Tuesday against Serampore TMC MP.
The MP from Serampore in Hooghly district also charged Bose with making “false, fabricated and politically motivated statements” against the police force in the state and making baseless and irresponsible statements.
Kalyan Banerjee wrote in his police complaint, “(This) clearly indicates that CV Ananda Bose is in unholy political alliance with the leaders of political parties and shelters persons belonging to the said political party, who conspires to incite violence in the state of West Bengal by promoting enmity amongst religious groups and other factions of the public at large.”
Commenting on the tiff, former Pradesh Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury termed it as a circus is going on in Bengal. "Either in Nabanna or in Raj Bhavan, a circus is going on. The state government and governors are making ridiculous gestures every day," he said.
After Kalyan Banerjee, Madan Mitra slammed Bose. Mitra said, "He is acting like a political leader. He is trying to please the RSS. Using the surname 'Bose' does not make someone Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He will never be able to become Netaji by obeying the BJP like a party cadre."
