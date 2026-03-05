TMC Fields 4 Heavyweights For RS Polls, Procedural Bottlenecks Mar BJP's Nomination Day
Former DGP Rajiv Kumar, Tollywood actress Koel Mallick, state minister Babul Supriyo and eminent Supreme Court lawyer Menaka Guruswamy filed nominations for TMC.
March 5, 2026
Updated : March 5, 2026 at 9:28 PM IST
Surajit Ghosh
Kolkata: Four aspirants from the Trinamool Congress and one candidate from the BJP filed their nomination papers for the 2026 Rajya Sabha elections at the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday. The ruling party has nominated a former top bureaucrat, a film star, a seasoned politician, and a lawyer. However, in the case of the BJP, a procedural drama was seen.
The list of candidates from Trinamool Congress contains former DGP Rajiv Kumar, Tollywood actress Koel Mallick, singer and state minister Babul Supriyo and eminent Supreme Court lawyer Menaka Guruswamy. The candidates interacted with the media after filing, saying that they will represent the state in the Upper House. Former IPS officer Rajiv Kumar called the nomination a “huge responsibility and great honour” and expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her trust.
Actress Koel Mallick, who directly shifted from the entertainment business to politics, said, "There was no such thought beforehand. However, I am happy to have a bigger opportunity to serve the country and the people. If I can benefit the people and serve the country, I will consider myself very fortunate."
On the other hand, state minister Babul Supriyo, who first went to the Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket and later crossed over to the Trinamool Congress and got elected to the Assembly from Ballygunge constituency, is now going to enter the Rajya Sabha. Highlighting his long political journey, the singer-turned-politician said, "I am very grateful to Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee for this journey, from Lok Sabha to Vidhan Sabha to Rajya Sabha."
Explaining the political arena as a performer, he said, "Just as when you go on stage, you have to sing and obey the requests of the people, similarly, as a public representative, it is important to listen to the demands of the common people. Only the type of request changes. Here, some say build roads, some say develop schools."
One of the biggest surprises in Trinamool's list of candidates this time is eminent Supreme Court lawyer Menaka Guruswamy. This lawyer, who has argued for the state government in various important legal cases, including the RG Kar rape and murder case, emphasised on protecting the Constitution of India.
"As a constitutional lawyer, it is a great honour to have the opportunity to serve the country in the upper house of Parliament. Our Constitution speaks of equality, non-discrimination and the dignity of every citizen. My main job will be to highlight these constitutional values in Parliament and show the right direction in lawmaking," the seasoned lawyer said.
According to political analysts, the selection of candidates of the Trinamool Congress in the 2026 Rajya Sabha elections is carefully crafted, with the combination of a former bureaucrat, a representative of the entertainment world, an experienced politician and a renowned lawyer.
Rahul Sinha's delay
However, it was a “roller-coaster” ride for BJP candidate Rahul Sinha, who had faced defeat in as many as nine elections. He arrived late at the Assembly at 10:15 am and committed minor mistakes in his affidavit. Finally, the nomination was completed at the end of the afternoon.
A few hours of anxiety
Thursday was the last day to file nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections. The nomination that was supposed to be filed by 12 noon took a couple of more hours, creating anxious hours for Sinha. He had to stop several times due to technical errors in the affidavit.
Allegedly, where the full word 'Not Applicable' was supposed to be written in the affidavit, the abbreviation 'N/A' was written. Again, although some places were instructed to be written by hand as per government rules, they were mistakenly printed. Even the absence of the necessary seal on important documents gave him a few anxious moments. Despite being a candidate many times in his long political career, anxiety was writ large on Sinha's face.
Suvendu-Samik in the rescue act
Sensing chaos, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya came to Sinha’s rescue. With the intervention of officials, the nomination was finally submitted on time. But the whole episode left the BJP red-faced.
