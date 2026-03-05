ETV Bharat / state

TMC Fields 4 Heavyweights For RS Polls, Procedural Bottlenecks Mar BJP's Nomination Day

By Surajit Ghosh

Kolkata: Four aspirants from the Trinamool Congress and one candidate from the BJP filed their nomination papers for the 2026 Rajya Sabha elections at the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday. The ruling party has nominated a former top bureaucrat, a film star, a seasoned politician, and a lawyer. However, in the case of the BJP, a procedural drama was seen.

The list of candidates from Trinamool Congress contains former DGP Rajiv Kumar, Tollywood actress Koel Mallick, singer and state minister Babul Supriyo and eminent Supreme Court lawyer Menaka Guruswamy. The candidates interacted with the media after filing, saying that they will represent the state in the Upper House. Former IPS officer Rajiv Kumar called the nomination a “huge responsibility and great honour” and expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her trust.

Actress Koel Mallick, who directly shifted from the entertainment business to politics, said, "There was no such thought beforehand. However, I am happy to have a bigger opportunity to serve the country and the people. If I can benefit the people and serve the country, I will consider myself very fortunate."

On the other hand, state minister Babul Supriyo, who first went to the Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket and later crossed over to the Trinamool Congress and got elected to the Assembly from Ballygunge constituency, is now going to enter the Rajya Sabha. Highlighting his long political journey, the singer-turned-politician said, "I am very grateful to Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee for this journey, from Lok Sabha to Vidhan Sabha to Rajya Sabha."

Explaining the political arena as a performer, he said, "Just as when you go on stage, you have to sing and obey the requests of the people, similarly, as a public representative, it is important to listen to the demands of the common people. Only the type of request changes. Here, some say build roads, some say develop schools."

One of the biggest surprises in Trinamool's list of candidates this time is eminent Supreme Court lawyer Menaka Guruswamy. This lawyer, who has argued for the state government in various important legal cases, including the RG Kar rape and murder case, emphasised on protecting the Constitution of India.

"As a constitutional lawyer, it is a great honour to have the opportunity to serve the country in the upper house of Parliament. Our Constitution speaks of equality, non-discrimination and the dignity of every citizen. My main job will be to highlight these constitutional values ​​in Parliament and show the right direction in lawmaking," the seasoned lawyer said.