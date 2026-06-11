ETV Bharat / state

TMC Falta Leader Jahangir Khan Paraded In Shorts, T-Shirt

Falta: Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan, who was arrested on extortion charges, was paraded in shorts and a T-shirt by police on Thursday on the streets of Falta in South 24 Parganas.

Khan was known as a close associate of Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the MP from Diamond Harbour. Opposition parties had frequently raised voices against him, alleging that he instigated terror and created an atmosphere of fear during elections.

It has been learnt that, acting on various complaints and cases, the police visited multiple locations to inspect the scenes and gather information, and Khan was also taken to his residence. However, the police declined to disclose specific details, citing the ongoing investigation.