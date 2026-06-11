TMC Falta Leader Jahangir Khan Paraded In Shorts, T-Shirt
Acting on complaints and cases, the police visited multiple locations to inspect the scenes and gather information, and Khan was also taken to his residence.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Falta: Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan, who was arrested on extortion charges, was paraded in shorts and a T-shirt by police on Thursday on the streets of Falta in South 24 Parganas.
Khan was known as a close associate of Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the MP from Diamond Harbour. Opposition parties had frequently raised voices against him, alleging that he instigated terror and created an atmosphere of fear during elections.
It has been learnt that, acting on various complaints and cases, the police visited multiple locations to inspect the scenes and gather information, and Khan was also taken to his residence. However, the police declined to disclose specific details, citing the ongoing investigation.
Eyewitnesses said Khan was escorted through various areas. The entire operation was surrounded by a security cordon and multiple police vehicles. A crowd of residents gathered to watch the proceedings.
Many expressed surprise at seeing Khan — a man who once commanded significant influence and clout in the area — in this state. The incident has also triggered intense discussion within political circles. Some opposition members maintain that the law is taking its course, while the ruling party has refrained from making any public comments on the matter.
Recently, the Special Task Force (STF) arrested him near the India-Nepal border while he was allegedly attempting to flee to Nepal. Following his arrest, he was brought back and produced before a court in Diamond Harbour.
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