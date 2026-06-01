ETV Bharat / state

TMC Expels Two MLAs For 'Anti-Party' Activities

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Monday expelled two of its MLAs, Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, for alleged anti-party activities. The expulsion order came minutes after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari told a press conference at the state secretariat that the two had filed complaints in connection with the ‘fake signature’ case in the state assembly, where the TMC endorsed Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition.

“It has been brought to the notice of the All India Trinamool Congress through its competent authority that, despite having been elected as a candidate nominated by the AITC, you have repeatedly failed to attend meetings convened by the authorised leadership of the party and have made yourself involved in anti-party activities,” a communication addressed to the two MLAs said.

“It has also been observed that you have engaged in activities and made statements that are prejudicial to the interests of AITC,” the communication signed by the party vice president, Chandrima Bhattacharya, added.