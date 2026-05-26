ETV Bharat / state

TMC's Discomfort Increases As MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy Draws Analogy To Julius Caesar

Taking to his X handle, he made cryptic historical reference to Roman Emperor Julius Ceasar and his dramatic assassination. "On 44 BC, the Roman Emperor Julius Ceaser was stabbed to death in the Senate on the Ides of March. As per Roman calendar, Ides generally meant for 15th of March, May, July and October. But before Ides of May, people of West Bengal put an end to unbearable anarchical situation," his post read.

Kolkata: Even Before the Trinamool Congress could recover from the shock of its electoral defeat, an intense internal strife has erupted within its ranks. Leaders, once dominating the political landscape are now confined within their homes, while arrests of grassroots-level leaders are rampant amid allegations of corruption.

By invoking the historical context of Caesar's assassination and characterising the downfall of the Trinamool regime in Bengal, the TMC MP said "people of West Bengal put an end to unbearable anarchical situation".

Political observers view his statement as nothing short of an open act of rebellion against the party. Roy's post is not merely a history lesson, rather, embedded within its layers lies the bitter reality of the state's current politics, political analysts said. His post makes it abundantly clear that a state of anarchy did indeed prevail in Bengal, a fact he has, in effect, tacitly acknowledged, they added.

Roy's cryptic post comes a few days after another TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had publicly aired her discontent after being removed from parliamentary party chief whip and replaced by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee.

Ever since the change of power in the state, the embers of discontent have been smoldering within the Trinamool Congress. Although party supremo Mamata Banerjee has been making desperate efforts to keep her own house in order, that resentment—much like fire hidden beneath a layer of ash—keeps flaring up in sparks time and again. Following an unprecedented debacle in the electoral battle, several party leaders have begun to speak out, either before the media or on social media platforms.

A section of the dissidents has primarily put the Trinamool Congress's 'second-in-command,' Abhishek Banerjee, and his much-discussed 'Diamond Harbour Model' in the dock. Neither the stern gaze of the party's disciplinary committee nor the looming threat of suspension has been able to silence them. In the past, many have faced the supremo's wrath for speaking out outside party forums.