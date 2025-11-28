ETV Bharat / state

TMC Delegation Meets CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Flags '40 Deaths' Linked To Bengal SIR Drive

TMC delegation reaches the Election Commission for a meeting over the SIR in West Bengal, in New Delhi on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: A delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs met the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar here on Friday, and raised several issues relating to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.

During their meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the 10-member delegation of the TMC apprised him about the various issues, including alleged deaths due to the SIR, aimed at purification of the electoral rolls.

Blaming the CEC and ECI over the alleged deaths relating to the SIR process, the delegation accused them of having "blood on their hands".

Addressing the reporters outside the ECI office, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "Today, a 10-member delegation of TMC MPs, five each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, met the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and his team. The meeting lasted for about two hours ."

"We first handed over to him a list of almost 40 deaths because of the SIR process. Giving all the details we handed over, that list to him. We started the meeting by telling him that Mr Kumar and the Election Commission of India have blood on their hands," he said.

The senior TMC leader categorically stated his party is not opposed to the concept of SIR, but strongly opposes the unplanned manner in which the exercise is being carried out by the CEC and ECI. He said the delegation also posed a volley of questions to the CEC on the ongoing SIR. He alleged the CEC had not given any answers to their queries.

TMC MP Shatabdi Roy, who was also part of the delegation, said, "We asked five questions to the CEC. If the real intention is to detect fake voters or so-called infiltrators, why is Bengal being targeted while other border states remain untouched? These same voters elected the BJP to power nationally; does the BJP now admit its own government is illegal? Numerous BLOs and ordinary people have died under inhuman pressure and panic arising from SIR. Will the Election Commission take responsibility?."