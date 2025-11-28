TMC Delegation Meets CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Flags '40 Deaths' Linked To Bengal SIR Drive
Blaming the CEC and ECI over the alleged deaths relating to the SIR process, the delegation accused them of having 'blood on their hands'.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 6:06 PM IST|
Updated : November 28, 2025 at 7:25 PM IST
New Delhi: A delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs met the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar here on Friday, and raised several issues relating to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.
During their meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the 10-member delegation of the TMC apprised him about the various issues, including alleged deaths due to the SIR, aimed at purification of the electoral rolls.
Blaming the CEC and ECI over the alleged deaths relating to the SIR process, the delegation accused them of having "blood on their hands".
Addressing the reporters outside the ECI office, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "Today, a 10-member delegation of TMC MPs, five each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, met the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and his team. The meeting lasted for about two hours ."
"We first handed over to him a list of almost 40 deaths because of the SIR process. Giving all the details we handed over, that list to him. We started the meeting by telling him that Mr Kumar and the Election Commission of India have blood on their hands," he said.
The senior TMC leader categorically stated his party is not opposed to the concept of SIR, but strongly opposes the unplanned manner in which the exercise is being carried out by the CEC and ECI. He said the delegation also posed a volley of questions to the CEC on the ongoing SIR. He alleged the CEC had not given any answers to their queries.
TMC MP Shatabdi Roy, who was also part of the delegation, said, "We asked five questions to the CEC. If the real intention is to detect fake voters or so-called infiltrators, why is Bengal being targeted while other border states remain untouched? These same voters elected the BJP to power nationally; does the BJP now admit its own government is illegal? Numerous BLOs and ordinary people have died under inhuman pressure and panic arising from SIR. Will the Election Commission take responsibility?."
"We asked why the Commission is refusing to allow 'Bangla Sahayata Kendra' staff to assist with data entry tasks. BJP leaders are claiming that 1 crore names will be deleted in Bengal; does this mean BJP is now running the Election Commission?" she said.
The TMC MP also alleged that Bengalis are being targeted in the ongoing SIR exercise. Meanwhile, the TMC in a post on X wrote, "Our delegation to the Election Commission has once again made it crystal clear: the manner in which the SIR is being rushed is not just impractical; it is outright dangerous, reckless, and deeply unjust."
"(West Bengal) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee repeatedly warned the Commission that completing the SIR in just two months was impossible. Yet the Election Commission, ignoring repeated warnings and the human toll, continues to follow orders that clearly prioritise partisan advantage over life and fairness," it said.
The party alleged that these horrifying incidents expose a chilling truth: the BJP, aided by a pliant Election Commission, is willing to sacrifice human lives for power. West Bengal CM had earlier urged the poll panel to immediately hold the SIR of electoral rolls in the state.
Meanwhile, sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "ECI gave a point-wise rebuttal of all apprehensions and each baseless allegations made by the AITC Delegation. ECI further requested them to give claims and objections after December 9 when the draft list is shared with them. Till then, they should not interfere with the independent functioning of BLOs, EROs and DEOs who are State Government employees on deputation to election-related works."
Sources further said that the ECI has also directed all DEOs to ensure new polling stations in slums, high-rise buildings and gated residential colonies as is being done across India based on ECI instructions.
"Based on recent incidents relating to breach of security at the office of CEO WB, ECI has directed the office to be shifted to a security appropriate location. ECI has also directed the Kolkata Police Commissioner to ensure complete security of the existing as well as the new office of the CEO WB," sources added.
