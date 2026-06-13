ETV Bharat / state

TMC Crisis: Sudip Bandyopadhyay Meets Bhupender Yadav With Rebel MP Satabdi Roy

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav here along with rebel MP Satabdi Roy, as dissident TMC parliamentarians prepare to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday to seek recognition as the "real TMC" parliamentary group.

Details of the meeting held on Saturday were not immediately known. The development comes amid a deepening crisis within the Mamata Banerjee-led party, with rebel MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia claiming that 19 Lok Sabha members are backing the dissident camp.

If Bandyopadhyay joins them, the number of MPs in the dissident group will rise to 20.