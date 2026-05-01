ETV Bharat / state

TMC-BJP Fight Over Strongroom Surveillance Whole Day Ahead Of Results On May 4

Polling officials carry sealed EVMs, to be kept in strong rooms before the declaration of results in the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Howrah, Thursday, April 30, 2026 ( PTI )

Kolkata: With the voting concluded for the West Bengal Assembly polls, all eyes are now on May 4, the day when counting of votes will be taken up.

Yet, even before the declaration of those results, a war of nerves has already erupted in the state's political arena. With 'Counting Day' looming, both the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have plunged into intense preparations across the board—ranging from guarding EVMs to securing counting centers. Neither side is willing to concede even an inch of ground to the other.

No sooner had the two phases of voting concluded than tension surrounding the strongrooms reached a fever pitch. Even before the lingering tension from Thursday night could subside, both camps began strategically positioning their pieces on the political chessboard. While the ruling camp remains busy formulating strategies through virtual meetings conducted from Kalighat, the opposition camp is ramping up pressure by approaching the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to Trinamool sources, a crucial virtual meeting has been convened for 4:00 PM on Saturday. During this meeting, the party's All-India General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, will interact directly with counting agents stationed at various counting centers across the state.

It is anticipated that detailed instructions will be issued during this meeting regarding key protocols — specifically, how to maintain vigilance over EVMs during the counting process, how to exercise caution during each round of counting, and precisely how to discharge their duties from the moment the machines are moved out of the strongrooms until the final tally is complete.

Incidentally, on Thursday evening, Trinamool candidates Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja staged a sit-in demonstration outside the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, alleging "suspicious activity" within the strongroom.

In response, BJP candidates Tapas Roy and Santosh Pathak also arrived at the scene. Amidst these developments, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the strongroom in Bhabanipur on Thursday night and personally inspected the security arrangements for nearly four hours. This specific move by the Chief Minister has sparked a fresh wave of controversy within political circles.

The BJP has expressed strong indignation regarding this proactive stance taken by the ruling party. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the Chief Minister's very presence inside the strongroom raises serious questions. He asserted that BJP agents were maintaining strict vigilance at the site precisely to prevent any potential irregularities.

Suvendu did not stop at merely voicing verbal allegations; on Friday, he also lodged a formal written complaint with the ECI regarding this matter. Concurrently, through a series of meetings at the party level, they are finalising their strategies for the day of the vote count. Leader Tapas Roy held a meeting with party workers at the Khudiram Anushilan Samiti.