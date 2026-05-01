TMC-BJP Fight Over Strongroom Surveillance Whole Day Ahead Of Results On May 4
The day started with Trinamool Congress and BJP party leaders jostling over the various issues like CCTV outage, central forces and others.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST
Kolkata: With the voting concluded for the West Bengal Assembly polls, all eyes are now on May 4, the day when counting of votes will be taken up.
Yet, even before the declaration of those results, a war of nerves has already erupted in the state's political arena. With 'Counting Day' looming, both the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have plunged into intense preparations across the board—ranging from guarding EVMs to securing counting centers. Neither side is willing to concede even an inch of ground to the other.
No sooner had the two phases of voting concluded than tension surrounding the strongrooms reached a fever pitch. Even before the lingering tension from Thursday night could subside, both camps began strategically positioning their pieces on the political chessboard. While the ruling camp remains busy formulating strategies through virtual meetings conducted from Kalighat, the opposition camp is ramping up pressure by approaching the Election Commission of India (ECI).
According to Trinamool sources, a crucial virtual meeting has been convened for 4:00 PM on Saturday. During this meeting, the party's All-India General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, will interact directly with counting agents stationed at various counting centers across the state.
It is anticipated that detailed instructions will be issued during this meeting regarding key protocols — specifically, how to maintain vigilance over EVMs during the counting process, how to exercise caution during each round of counting, and precisely how to discharge their duties from the moment the machines are moved out of the strongrooms until the final tally is complete.
Incidentally, on Thursday evening, Trinamool candidates Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja staged a sit-in demonstration outside the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, alleging "suspicious activity" within the strongroom.
In response, BJP candidates Tapas Roy and Santosh Pathak also arrived at the scene. Amidst these developments, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the strongroom in Bhabanipur on Thursday night and personally inspected the security arrangements for nearly four hours. This specific move by the Chief Minister has sparked a fresh wave of controversy within political circles.
The BJP has expressed strong indignation regarding this proactive stance taken by the ruling party. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the Chief Minister's very presence inside the strongroom raises serious questions. He asserted that BJP agents were maintaining strict vigilance at the site precisely to prevent any potential irregularities.
Suvendu did not stop at merely voicing verbal allegations; on Friday, he also lodged a formal written complaint with the ECI regarding this matter. Concurrently, through a series of meetings at the party level, they are finalising their strategies for the day of the vote count. Leader Tapas Roy held a meeting with party workers at the Khudiram Anushilan Samiti.
Notably, while both the Trinamool and the BJP have expressed immense confidence regarding victory ever since the voting concluded, both rival camps are now keeping a sharp watch to ensure that not even the slightest loophole remains on the day of the count.
The Commission, for its part, has stated that every necessary measure is being taken to ensure that the counting phase, much like the voting phase, is conducted peacefully.
Security beefed up at Strongrooms; Section 163 imposed
The ECI has prohibited the assembly of five or more individuals within a 200-metre radius of strongroom premises. Security has been beefed up at every strongroom within the city.
Following the events on Thursday, efforts to further bolster security at the strongrooms were initiated. Central forces have been deployed, and armored vehicles have been stationed outside the strongrooms.
Ajay Nand, Commissioner of Kolkata Police and Executive Magistrate, stated that these measures have been implemented to ensure the security of the strongrooms, maintain law and order, and preserve peace.
Additionally, processions, public meetings, demonstrations, rallies, or any form of public gathering are forbidden. A ban has also been imposed on carrying firearms, sharp-edged weapons, sticks, explosives, stones, bricks, or any other potentially harmful objects. No items lacking the Election Commission's authorisation may be brought into the designated area.
However, police personnel on duty, deployed central forces, government employees assigned to election duties, and authorised individuals are exempted from this directive. The Kolkata Police has announced that legal action will be initiated against any individual found in violation of these orders.
Meanwhile, a total of 202 strongrooms have been established across the state. The Election Commission has issued specific directives to observers regarding the day of the vote counting. These directives mandate that observers must be present during every round of counting and are required to scrutinise every aspect of the process. In the event of any discrepancy in the counting figures, the observers will be the first to be held accountable.