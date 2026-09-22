TMC-BJP Clashes Rock West Bengal's Mukundapur, Several Hospitalised; Parties Trade Charges
TMC spokesperson and the Mamata faction's IT cell head Upasana Chowdhury alleged that she was molested and assaulted with sticks by BJP workers.
By PTI
Published : September 22, 2026 at 11:34 PM IST
Kolkata: Clashes between supporters of the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the TMC and the BJP broke out in the Mukundapur area in the south-eastern fringes of the city on Tuesday, with the TMC alleging that several of its workers and leaders were badly roughed up and molested, and the BJP countering the claim as "false charges".
Several TMC workers were reportedly hospitalised following the clashes. TMC spokesperson and the Mamata faction's IT cell head Upasana Chowdhury alleged that she was molested and assaulted with sticks by BJP workers who laid a siege before her residence in the area.
She also claimed that the BJP activists hurled eggs at her and attacked her family members when they tried to save her from the blows and kicks. Chowdhury further alleged that her car was vandalised by miscreants, who smashed its front and rear windshields with stones and bricks.
The party's ex-MLA and former IPS officer Humayun Kabir alleged that he was brutally assaulted by BJP workers when he was trying to reach the local police station where several party leaders were being held in the immediate aftermath of the clashes.
In a video on Facebook, in which Kabir could be seen wounded with his face soaked in blood and his shirt torn, the TMC leader claimed that he was recording the footage from inside the police station and alleged that he was assaulted right in front of the police.
Kabir said the attackers snatched his belongings, including the money he had, and even smashed his glasses.
Police said that a fierce confrontation broke out between the two sides over control of a party office in the area and that the personnel in uniform had to baton-charge to disperse the violent crowd and bring the situation under control.
Till reports last received, both parties were holding demonstrations before the Purba Jadavpur police station in protest against the violence. Tensions escalated after local TMC workers, aligned with the party's Mamata Banerjee faction, took out a rally, demanding that a local party office, previously owned by the Trinamool Congress and now "forcefully occupied" by the BJP, be freed from encroachment, and intended to submit a memorandum to that effect at the local police station.
The party alleged that shortly after the rally began, BJP workers, in an intoxicated state, launched a sudden attack on them, leading to scuffles between the two sides. It also alleged that eggs were thrown at Chowdhury and other women workers.
Eyewitness accounts claimed that police intervened after the situation worsened and tried to bring it under control. "We had gone to submit a peaceful memorandum, carrying the Constitution in our hands. But BJP-backed miscreants vandalised my car and attacked my home," Chowdhury said.
She further alleged, "My father has been ailing from a cerebral attack, and both my parents were assaulted. When I went to save them, my companions and I were beaten after being dragged onto the road. My clothes and dupatta were pulled off," she claimed.
Condemning the incident, TMC MP Derek O'Brien took to social media to allege that the police remained inactive during the assault. "Four disturbing pictures tell the truth. This Tuesday evening in Calcutta. Proof of the brutalities unleashed on our party colleagues by intoxicated BJP thugs. Our IT cell head Upasana beaten/molested. Former MLA/senior police officer Humayun wounded. WHERE IS THE POLICE?" O'Brien wrote on X, while posting pictures of injured workers and leaders.
"What's going on in Bengal? Humayun Kabir IPS ex-MLA, ex-minister, brutally attacked by BJP goons at gate of Purba Jadavpur PS with 50 policemen watching. He is currently hostage inside PS, bleeding while goons trying to break open gates of PS," party MP Mahua Moitra posted on X.
The BJP, meanwhile, denied all allegations, countering that Trinamool Congress workers had attacked its supporters without provocation. A local BJP leader said that a party worker was taking video footage of the TMC's programme, which allegedly angered Trinamool workers after they noticed him.
The TMC supporters allegedly confronted and attacked the BJP worker, following which the situation descended into chaos, he alleged.
BJP's Jadavpur MLA Sarbori Mukherjee claimed that the scuffle was a manifestation of "ordinary people resisting the TMC's attempt to re-establish goonda raj in the area". "The Trinamool is purposely trying to create unrest in the area by pushing in anti-social elements who have long been rejected by the people," she said.
Read more