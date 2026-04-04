TMC Announces Election Committees For 29 Seats
Election committees were also formed for Habibpur, Gazole, Harischandrapur, Ratua, Manikchak, Maldaha, Englishbazar, Mothabari and Sujapur in Malda district.
By PTI
Published : April 4, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
Kolkata: The ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday announced election committees for 29 assembly constituencies in six districts. In Purba Medinipur, election committees were announced for Panskura Purba, Moyna, Nandakumar, Mahisadal and Haldia constituencies.
The party named committees for Haroa, Minakhan, Sandeshkhali, Basirhat Dakshin, Basirhat Uttar and Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas. Election committees were also formed for Habibpur, Gazole, Harischandrapur, Ratua, Manikchak, Maldaha, Englishbazar, Mothabari and Sujapur in Malda district.
The All India Trinamool Congress, under the guidance and inspiration of Hon’ble Party Chairperson Smt. Mamata Banerjee, is pleased to announce the appointment of the Election Committees in 204-Panskura Purba, 206-Moyna, 207-Nandakumar, 208-Mahisadal and 209-Haldia AC of Purba… pic.twitter.com/wAKpRrqQhe— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 4, 2026
The TMC also formed election committees for Shibpur in Howrah, and Bandwan, Balarampur, Baghmundi, Joypur, Manbazar, Kashipur, Para and Raghunathpur in Purulia. West Bengal will vote in two phases, on April 23 and 29. The votes will be counted on May 4.
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