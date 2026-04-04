ETV Bharat / state

TMC Announces Election Committees For 29 Seats

Kolkata: The ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday announced election committees for 29 assembly constituencies in six districts. In Purba Medinipur, election committees were announced for Panskura Purba, Moyna, Nandakumar, Mahisadal and Haldia constituencies.

The party named committees for Haroa, Minakhan, Sandeshkhali, Basirhat Dakshin, Basirhat Uttar and Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas. Election committees were also formed for Habibpur, Gazole, Harischandrapur, Ratua, Manikchak, Maldaha, Englishbazar, Mothabari and Sujapur in Malda district.