ETV Bharat / state

TMC Accuses Police Of Acting In BJP's Favour In Nandigram, Suvendu Alleges Voter Intimidation

Voters gather at a polling station during polling in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur, Thursday, April 23, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata/Nandigram: The TMC on Thursday accused the police of working in favour of the BJP in Nandigram, while Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that goons backed by the ruling party were threatening people in the area as voting was underway in the first phase of West Bengal assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference, state minister Shashi Panja alleged that police personnel deployed in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district were acting in favour of the BJP. She said a TMC delegation met Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal and lodged a formal complaint, seeking the removal of two police officers from poll duty.

"The presence of these officers is raising serious concerns about the neutrality in the polling process," she claimed. The BJP rejected the allegations, with Adhikari alleging that "TMC-sheltered goons" were threatening voters.

"Murder accused Sheikh Sahabuddin is roaming in the area freely. He is visiting booths where Hindu voters are in the majority and threatening them. I am visiting those booths to reassure the voters," he told reporters before rushing to one of the booths.

"I am not here for Hindu-Muslim polarisation. I am here to fight criminals and stop them. The criminals here are TMC leaders belonging to a particular community," he alleged.