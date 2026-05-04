ETV Bharat / state

Titiyana Panchayat Of Himachal Pradesh Chooses Its Representatives In A Unique Manner

Sirmaur: The hills in the Trans Giri region of Himachal Pradesh are home to several unique practices. One of them can be seen in Titiyana Panchayat, where the representatives are elected mutually through a draw of lots. This time also the Panchayat has elected its representatives way ahead of the Panchayat polls that are scheduled to be held later this month.

The residents of this Panchayat claim to elect their representatives peacefully without any contest, expenses or disputes as they believe in demonstrating their unity and understanding.

The representatives were chosen on Sunday at a meeting held at Chauntra in Shati Pashi in the presence of the entire village. Poonam Sharma was elected as Pradhan, Data Ram Sharma as Deputy Pradhan and Priyanka Sharma as Block Development Committee (BDC) member. All the ward members were also selected unanimously, and there was no voting or competition in the process.

The Panchayat has devised a unique system for electing public representatives since 2021 that involves suggesting names from the village's four largest families and then selecting them through a fair draw of lots. The villagers claim that this system has yielded positive results.

According to the villagers, the Panchayat positions are distributed by mutual consent among the four major clans of the village under a pre-arranged mechanism that aims to ensure that each clan has equal opportunities and avoids any discontent or dispute.

Interested candidates place their names within the clans whose turn it is to get a particular position. A 'lucky draw' is then conducted in the presence of the village committee, and the candidate whose name is drawn is elected unopposed to that position.

To make this process systematic and accountable, candidates are required to deposit a certain amount. In the last election, the amount was set at Rs 4 lakh for the post of Pradhan, Rs 2 lakh for the post of Deputy Pradhan, Rs 1 lakh for the post of BDC member and Rs 50,000 for the ward member. The village committee retains the money of the selected candidate, while the amount deposited by the other participants is returned. The villagers say that this ensures the selection of serious candidates.

One of the villagers, Maya Ram Sharma, explained, "Funds collected through this process are deposited in the temple fund of Mahasu Maharaj, the village's revered deity. This money isn't limited to religious purposes but is also used for the village’s development works such as road improvements, drinking water facilities and the construction of community buildings."