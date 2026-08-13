ETV Bharat / state

TISS Ex-Student Moves HC For Pre-Arrest Bail In Case Over Incendiary Slogans At GN Saibaba Event

Mumbai: A former student of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has moved the Bombay High Court for pre-arrest bail in a case where alleged inflammatory slogans supporting jailed activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam were raised at an unauthorised campus event.

The former student, Kamakhya Das, filed the anticipatory bail application in the HC after a sessions court recently declined relief to him. A bench of Justice Prafulla Khubalkar will hear the plea on Friday.

The slogans in support of Khalid and Imam, booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy matter, were allegedly raised at a gathering convened on the TISS campus in Mumbai's Deonar area to commemorate the first death anniversary of late Delhi University (DU) professor GN Saibaba.

As per the complaint lodged against Das and other TISS students, 10 to 12 pupils assembled without permission near a hostel to pay homage to Saibaba by lighting candles, reading poems, and raising inflammatory slogans in October 2025. Later, an FIR was filed against Das and others based on the complaint.