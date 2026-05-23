Tiruppur Court Sentences 25 Bangladesh Nationals For Illegal Stay
Police investigation revealed that none held valid passports, visas or Indian residency permits, and they had Bangladeshi national identity cards.
By PTI
Published : May 23, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Tiruppur: The district and sessions court here has sentenced a total of 25 Bangladesh nationals to two years of rigorous imprisonment for illegally staying in the state without valid travel or identity documents. Palladam police, acting on a tip-off in June 2025, raided the Karaipudur area and detained the group.
Police investigation revealed that none held valid passports, visas or Indian residency permits, and they had Bangladeshi national identity cards. A case was registered under the Foreigners Act and passport rules. Public prosecutor A V Vivekanandan represented the state.
Tirupur district cum sessions Judge M Suresh on Friday found all 25 guilty of illegal entry and stay and sentenced each to two years’ jail. The judge also slapped each with a Rs 10,000 penalty. If the fine could not be paid, the 25 Bangladesh nationals should serve an additional month in prison. They will be deported to Bangladesh after serving their sentences.
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