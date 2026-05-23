ETV Bharat / state

Tiruppur Court Sentences 25 Bangladesh Nationals For Illegal Stay

Tiruppur: The district and sessions court here has sentenced a total of 25 Bangladesh nationals to two years of rigorous imprisonment for illegally staying in the state without valid travel or identity documents. Palladam police, acting on a tip-off in June 2025, raided the Karaipudur area and detained the group.

Police investigation revealed that none held valid passports, visas or Indian residency permits, and they had Bangladeshi national identity cards. A case was registered under the Foreigners Act and passport rules. Public prosecutor A V Vivekanandan represented the state.