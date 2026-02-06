ETV Bharat / state

Tirupati Zoo Invites Public To Adopt Animals With Contributions Starting At Rs 10

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced a unique initiative that allows the public to contribute to wildlife conservation with a minimum donation of just Rs 10. Through the wildlife adoption programme at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati, individuals from all economic backgrounds can participate in the care and feeding of wild animals and birds.

Managed by the Forest Department, the zoo offers adoption options for individuals, families, institutions, and organisations based on their financial capacity. Donors are entitled to recognition, several facilities, and income tax exemptions for their contributions.

Spread across 1,254.71 hectares, the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park is the second-largest zoo in Asia. Established in 1987 near the Seshachalam forest range, the zoo has been developed within a natural forest ecosystem and follows a mythological theme. Of the total area, 289 hectares have been developed to include animal habitats, safari zones, and visitor facilities.

At present, the zoo shelters 1,040 animals and birds belonging to 84 different species. To ensure proper nutrition and care, zoo authorities are encouraging public participation through the adoption scheme. Under this programme, donors can sponsor the feeding of animals for a single day or a lifetime.

Zoo officials said animals are fed twice a day, in the morning and evening. Carnivorous animals are given milk, chicken, and eggs in the morning, while beef is provided in the evening. On Tuesdays, meat is avoided, and only milk and water are served. Wolves and wild dogs are fed chicken and beef.

Parrots and other birds are fed vegetables and millets. Herbivorous animals such as deer are provided with carrots, beetroot, bananas, watermelon, cucumber, green grass, hay, soaked green gram, leafy vegetables, and cattle feed.