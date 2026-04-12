Tirupati Temple Registers Record Devotee Footfalls In 2025-26
Measures like dynamic decision-making in queue management via the command and control centre, and ensuring transparency in room allocation, have contributed significantly to this success.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Tirupati: The Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple has witnessed a significant increase in the number of devotees for 2025-26. The rise can be attributed to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) leveraging technology, meticulous planning, prioritisation of common devotees, and effective curbing of the middleman system. Record-level growth has been registered across all key areas, like the number of devotees visiting for Darshan, Hundi revenue, and the distribution of Prasadam.
Measures such as dynamic decision-making in queue management via the command and control centre, and ensuring transparency in room allocation, have contributed significantly to this success.
4.57% Growth
While an average of 70,000 devotees visited the temple daily during 2023-24 and 2024-25, this figure rose to 73,000 per day in 2025-26, registering a growth of 4.57%.
In June 2025, an average of over 90,000 to 95,000 devotees visited the Lord for Darshan on Saturdays alone. On the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, an additional 1,40,000 devotees had the darshan in 10 days compared to the previous year.
Accelerated Darshan
By monitoring operations through the AI-integrated command and control centre, officials were able to make real-time decisions based on congestion of devotees in the queue and waiting times within the compartments, thereby ensuring a greater number of people could have the darshan.
By meticulously managing the schedule, ensuring absolutely no delays in the Lord's daily rituals (kainkaryams) or in the 'Break Darshan' slots, devotees are now experiencing a smoother and faster darshan experience. To accommodate the influx of devotees, officials have significantly enhanced sanitation management utilising both mechanised equipment and a workforce of 2,000 personnel.
A Shower of Riches
Typically, the Hundi (offering box) revenue in Tirumala exceeds Rs 120 crore only during July and August, when the footfall is highest. However, a remarkable highlight of 2025-26 was that the revenue surpassed Rs 120 crore for six consecutive months. In total, the Hundi revenue for the year exceeded ₹1,420 crores.
Curbing the Middleman Menace
For the first time in the history of TTD, officials have completely eradicated the middleman system (dalali) involved in the allocation of accommodation rooms. In the past, rooms were allocated without any linkage to 'darshan' bookings, which facilitated a thriving black-market racket.
Following the formation of the coalition government, the strict implementation, both online and offline, of the policy requiring a valid darshan ticket for room allocation has put an end to malpractices. In addition to ensuring the speedy availability of rooms for devotees, revenue generated from accommodation facilities rose from Rs 133 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 141 crore in 2025-26.
AI for Tastier Laddus
The TTD has introduced revolutionary changes in the preparation of the Srivari Laddu Prasadam. AI technology and automated machinery are now being utilised for the grading of raw materials. Devotees have noted that both the quality and taste of the Laddus have improved. Production has also been significantly ramped up to meet the surging demand.
While 12.49 crore Laddus were sold in 2024-25, the figure reached 13.95 crore in 2025-26, marking a growth of 12.68%. With the assistance of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), eco-friendly jute and disposable bags have been introduced for the distribution of Laddus. Additionally, UPI payment facilities are set to be introduced at the counters soon.
Annaprasadam: An Ever-Replenishing Bounty
In tandem with the increasing influx of devotees, the scope of services provided at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex has been significantly expanded.
Consequently, donations to the trust have witnessed a massive surge. While Annaprasadam was served to an average of 1.87 lakh people per day in 2023–24, the figure rose to 2.21 lakh by 2024–25, and reached as high as 2.85 lakh in 2025–26.
Also Read