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Tirupati Temple Registers Record Devotee Footfalls In 2025-26

While an average of 70,000 devotees visited the temple daily during 2023-24 and 2024-25, this figure rose to 73,000 per day in 2025-26, registering a growth of 4.57%. ( IANS )

Tirupati: The Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple has witnessed a significant increase in the number of devotees for 2025-26. The rise can be attributed to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) leveraging technology, meticulous planning, prioritisation of common devotees, and effective curbing of the middleman system. Record-level growth has been registered across all key areas, like the number of devotees visiting for Darshan, Hundi revenue, and the distribution of Prasadam.

Measures such as dynamic decision-making in queue management via the command and control centre, and ensuring transparency in room allocation, have contributed significantly to this success.

4.57% Growth

While an average of 70,000 devotees visited the temple daily during 2023-24 and 2024-25, this figure rose to 73,000 per day in 2025-26, registering a growth of 4.57%.

In June 2025, an average of over 90,000 to 95,000 devotees visited the Lord for Darshan on Saturdays alone. On the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, an additional 1,40,000 devotees had the darshan in 10 days compared to the previous year.

Accelerated Darshan

By monitoring operations through the AI-integrated command and control centre, officials were able to make real-time decisions based on congestion of devotees in the queue and waiting times within the compartments, thereby ensuring a greater number of people could have the darshan.

By meticulously managing the schedule, ensuring absolutely no delays in the Lord's daily rituals (kainkaryams) or in the 'Break Darshan' slots, devotees are now experiencing a smoother and faster darshan experience. To accommodate the influx of devotees, officials have significantly enhanced sanitation management utilising both mechanised equipment and a workforce of 2,000 personnel.

A Shower of Riches

Typically, the Hundi (offering box) revenue in Tirumala exceeds Rs 120 crore only during July and August, when the footfall is highest. However, a remarkable highlight of 2025-26 was that the revenue surpassed Rs 120 crore for six consecutive months. In total, the Hundi revenue for the year exceeded ₹1,420 crores.