ETV Bharat / state

Tirupati Teen Earns Global Recognition After Cracking Google Summer Of Code

Tirupati: While academic scores remain important, success in the technology industry increasingly depends on practical skills, real-world problem-solving and collaboration with global developer communities. For 19-year-old Gutta Sonika Chowdary from Tirupati, those qualities helped turn an ambitious attempt at the Google Summer of Code (GSoC) into an achievement that has opened doors to international opportunities.

Sonika, daughter of government school teachers Gopika and Netaji, has been selected for Google’s prestigious annual open-source coding programme after competing against thousands of applicants worldwide. The achievement has also earned her a paid internship with the Cuneiform Digital Library Initiative (CDLI), where she will work on backend software development projects.

Speaking about her journey, Sonika said her interest in computers and artificial intelligence began at a young age, which led her to pursue a BSc in Computer Science online, while simultaneously enrolling in a Data Science and Machine Learning programme at NxtWave of Innovation in Advanced Technologies (NIAT) in Hyderabad to gain practical industry exposure.

Explaining GSoC, she said the programme encourages contributors to work on open-source software hosted on platforms such as GitHub, where organisations make their codebases publicly available for developers to improve by fixing issues and adding new features.

According to Sonika, around 200 organisations participated in this year’s programme, each offering multiple projects. Applicants were required to choose up to three projects and submit detailed proposals outlining their implementation strategy, timelines and technical skills. "Many aspirants prepare for 7-8 months, but she had only about one-and-a-half months to prepare before submitting her proposal on March 30," Sonika said.