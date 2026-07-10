Tirupati Teen Earns Global Recognition After Cracking Google Summer Of Code
The first-year student overcame limited preparation time to earn a place in Google’s global open-source coding programme and secure a paid internship.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Tirupati: While academic scores remain important, success in the technology industry increasingly depends on practical skills, real-world problem-solving and collaboration with global developer communities. For 19-year-old Gutta Sonika Chowdary from Tirupati, those qualities helped turn an ambitious attempt at the Google Summer of Code (GSoC) into an achievement that has opened doors to international opportunities.
Sonika, daughter of government school teachers Gopika and Netaji, has been selected for Google’s prestigious annual open-source coding programme after competing against thousands of applicants worldwide. The achievement has also earned her a paid internship with the Cuneiform Digital Library Initiative (CDLI), where she will work on backend software development projects.
Speaking about her journey, Sonika said her interest in computers and artificial intelligence began at a young age, which led her to pursue a BSc in Computer Science online, while simultaneously enrolling in a Data Science and Machine Learning programme at NxtWave of Innovation in Advanced Technologies (NIAT) in Hyderabad to gain practical industry exposure.
Explaining GSoC, she said the programme encourages contributors to work on open-source software hosted on platforms such as GitHub, where organisations make their codebases publicly available for developers to improve by fixing issues and adding new features.
According to Sonika, around 200 organisations participated in this year’s programme, each offering multiple projects. Applicants were required to choose up to three projects and submit detailed proposals outlining their implementation strategy, timelines and technical skills. "Many aspirants prepare for 7-8 months, but she had only about one-and-a-half months to prepare before submitting her proposal on March 30," Sonika said.
She had no knowledge of coding until her intermediate studies and chose the field because of the growing demand for technology careers. "Wanting to build specialised skills beyond academics, I joined NIAT while continuing my degree," she added.
Initially uncertain of whether she could manage both programmes, she gradually adapted to the demanding schedule. During her GSoC preparation, weekends were devoted to degree examinations, weekdays to classes and internships, followed by coding sessions.
She said more than 15,000 applicants from 130 countries applied for this year’s programme, with only about 1,100 ultimately selected. As part of her selection, Sonika secured an internship with CDLI, which pays USD 1,500 per project.
Currently balancing two educational programmes and two internships, Sonika said her long-term ambition is to establish her own company. She also encouraged students to view artificial intelligence as a tool for learning and self-improvement rather than something to fear, adding that continuous learning creates new opportunities.
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