Tirupati Laddu Row: Kitchen Workers Had Complained About Poor Ghee Quality Two Years Ago

Tirupati: In a new revelation into the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case, the potu (kitchen) workers had first detected the problem during the previous YSRCP government and reported to the then Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy in 2023 but their complaints were ignored.

Investigations have revealed that the workers had pointed out a foul smell and unusual texture in the ghee, to which, they were reportedly told that the ghee was 'organic', an official said.

Amid the Special investigation Team (SIT) investigations and Dharma Reddy facing long hours of questioning, old complaints submitted by potu workers have become a topic of discussion in this case.

Around four lakh laddus are prepared for devotees in the Tirumala potu daily and during festival days, a buffer stock of three lakh laddus is maintained. For this large-scale production, nearly 13,000 to 18,000 kg of ghee is required daily. Despite such high consumption, the quality of ghee is tested in a laboratory equipped with instruments worth only around Rs 50,000 and considered far below the standard for testing essential ingredients used in such huge quantities.

Officials said that after the coalition government came to power, special attention was given to ensuring the use of quality raw materials for laddu preparation. Upon assuming office last year, EO Shyamala Rao held a meeting with potu workers, who had complained about poor-quality ghee along with substandard peanut flour and cardamom.