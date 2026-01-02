ETV Bharat / state

Tirupati Laddu Row: Delhi HC Refuses Interim Relief To Ex-Chairman of Board

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused interim relief to former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Y V Subba Reddy against the alleged defamatory publications regarding the adulteration of the Tirupati 'laddu prasadam'.

Reddy, who was the chairman of the board of committee of management of TTD from June 2019 to August 2023, had approached the court seeking a temporary restraining order against the defendants (organisations, publishers and writers of the alleged defamatory articles).

"Defamatory statements have been made by the defendants alleging wrongdoings by the plaintiffs in the procurement of ghee for Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple of Tirumala, which is one of the holiest shrines to all persons who are following faith of Hinduism," Reddy's plea said.

In an order dated December 23, Justice Amit Bansal said, "It is well-settled that ex parte ad interim injunctions could only be granted under exceptional circumstances." Ex parte ad-interim injunctions are urgent court orders granted without hearing the other side (ex parte) to provide immediate, short-term relief (ad interim) in emergencies, preventing irreparable harm.

"Court is not inclined to grant an ex parte ad interim injunction against the defendants qua the impugned publications/posts/articles. In my prima facie view, it would only be reasonable to give an opportunity to the defendants to present their defence in respect of their publications, posts, and articles," Justice Bansal said.