Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Case: SIT Says Toilet Cleaning Chemical LABSA Used In Ghee Preparation
SIT probe reveals Bhole Baba Dairy, which supplied ghee to Tirumala, had purchased 8,900 kg of lactic acid and LABSA from Delhi's Aristo Chemicals.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Amaravati/Kurnool: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing into the alleged adulteration of ghee used in preparation of laddu prasadam at Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, revealed use of a chemical called LABSA (Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulfonic Acid), commonly known as acid slurry, in the ghee preparation process.
LABSA, a chemical commonly used in detergents and toilet cleaners to remove oil and grease stains, resembles thick oil or melted ghee.
SIT's chargesheet states that the directors of Uttarakhand-based Bhole Baba Dairy, Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, who manufactured 'adulterated' ghee for supplying to Tirumala, had purchased 8,900 kg of lactic acid and LABSA or acid slurry from Aristo Chemicals in Delhi. The adulterated ghee manufacturers mixed cheap oils like palm oil and palm kernel oil with LABSA and lactic acid to make the product resemble ghee in appearance, colour, taste, smell, and texture.
The chargesheet states that Bhola Baba Dairy purchased 57.56 lakh kg of palm oil and palm kernel oil, along with 8.90 lakh kg of various chemicals including acetic acid ester, food-grade lactic acid, monoglycerides, and LABSA, for manufacturing adulterated ghee. SIT probe reveals adulterated ghee was prepared by mixing palm oil and palm kernel oil with beta-carotene, food-grade acetic acid, monoglycerides, and other chemicals.
In oil and petrochemical sector, LABSA is used to clean oil wells and in drilling fluids. In the textile industry, it is used as a cleaning and wetting agent and in fabric processing. According to the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the use of such an harmful chemical in food products is strictly prohibited. LABSA is very harmful to health and consuming ghee mixed with LABSA poses risk of digestive problems, liver diseases, and intestinal damage. In long term, it may even cause cancer.
On the other hand, violations committed by Rajesh Corporation, which supplied ghee to the Srisailam Temple, are also gradually coming to light. Back then, there were allegations that poor quality ghee was supplied by the corporation for preparing laddus. Complaints were also received by the then temple chairman and YSRCP leader Reddyvari Chakrapani Reddy that the company was supplying much lesser quantity of ghee but billing for a higher quantity.
Following this, the temple chairman went to inspect the ghee supplied by the company. During the inspection, it was confirmed that the quantity of ghee in the tins was less than the required amount. Consequently, Chakrapani Reddy ordered the temple employees to calculate the quantity of ghee in each tin and reduce the payment accordingly. He also instructed them to record the violations committed by the company. As per his instructions, the then temple superintendent-level officer, Rangaswamy, recorded all the details.
Investigations revealed that since details about Rajesh Corporation's irregularities were recorded, it angered a minister and consequently, the superintendent was transferred to Kanipakam. The minister then called the Kanipakam EO and issued unofficial orders not to allow him to join duty. As a result, the superintendent faced severe difficulties.
Rajesh Corporation Irregularities
Rajesh Corporation finally came forward to rectify its mistake, ending the dispute by taking back the ghee tins that were less than the specified quantity and supplying the correct quantity of tins.
As criticisms mounted against Rajesh Corporation, Chakrapani Reddy insisted in the board meeting that the company should be removed. The chairman also objected that the price of the goods supplied by the company to the temple were higher than the market rate. Despite this, there were allegations that the then EO Lavanna was supporting the company. Lavanna announced that the temple had benefited by approximately Rs 80 lakh because the company supplied ghee at a lower price. Since the EO himself was backing the company, no one could speak against it. There were also criticisms that the tender rules were designed to favour Rajesh Corporation.
Finally, Chakrapani Reddy directly complained to the then Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy about the Rajesh Corporation's irregularities. As the controversy intensified, following instructions from the Chief Minister's office, Rajesh Corporation was removed.
