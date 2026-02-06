ETV Bharat / state

Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Case: SIT Says Toilet Cleaning Chemical LABSA Used In Ghee Preparation

Amaravati/Kurnool: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing into the alleged adulteration of ghee used in preparation of laddu prasadam at Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, revealed use of a chemical called LABSA (Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulfonic Acid), commonly known as acid slurry, in the ghee preparation process.

LABSA, a chemical commonly used in detergents and toilet cleaners to remove oil and grease stains, resembles thick oil or melted ghee.

SIT's chargesheet states that the directors of Uttarakhand-based Bhole Baba Dairy, Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, who manufactured 'adulterated' ghee for supplying to Tirumala, had purchased 8,900 kg of lactic acid and LABSA or acid slurry from Aristo Chemicals in Delhi. The adulterated ghee manufacturers mixed cheap oils like palm oil and palm kernel oil with LABSA and lactic acid to make the product resemble ghee in appearance, colour, taste, smell, and texture.

The chargesheet states that Bhola Baba Dairy purchased 57.56 lakh kg of palm oil and palm kernel oil, along with 8.90 lakh kg of various chemicals including acetic acid ester, food-grade lactic acid, monoglycerides, and LABSA, for manufacturing adulterated ghee. SIT probe reveals adulterated ghee was prepared by mixing palm oil and palm kernel oil with beta-carotene, food-grade acetic acid, monoglycerides, and other chemicals.

In oil and petrochemical sector, LABSA is used to clean oil wells and in drilling fluids. In the textile industry, it is used as a cleaning and wetting agent and in fabric processing. According to the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the use of such an harmful chemical in food products is strictly prohibited. LABSA is very harmful to health and consuming ghee mixed with LABSA poses risk of digestive problems, liver diseases, and intestinal damage. In long term, it may even cause cancer.

On the other hand, violations committed by Rajesh Corporation, which supplied ghee to the Srisailam Temple, are also gradually coming to light. Back then, there were allegations that poor quality ghee was supplied by the corporation for preparing laddus. Complaints were also received by the then temple chairman and YSRCP leader Reddyvari Chakrapani Reddy that the company was supplying much lesser quantity of ghee but billing for a higher quantity.