Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Case: Probe Reveals TTD Ex-Chief's PA Obtained Special Favours

Investigations have revealed that when YV Subba Reddy was the TTD chairman, in just one month (September 2021), a total of 6,433 tickets were issued from the chairman's office in the name of Chinnappanna. This proves that Subba Reddy must have issued a few lakh tickets in the name of Chinnappanna in the four years he was the chairman of TTD.

Common devotees queue in Tirupati since early morning for free darshan tokens to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara, the divine manifestation of Kaliyuga. Now, if one gets Supatham tickets (priced Rs 300) online or with a recommendation letter from an MLA, he/she can avoid the queue.

Tirumala: A recent revelation into investigations of the Tirupati laddu adulteration case refutes claims made by former TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy that Kaduru Chinnappanna, an accused in the case, worked as his PA till 2018, and he had no connection with him after that.

Even during the YSRCP regime, only six Supatham tickets were given to each MLA per day. That too, for five days a week. But in September 2021 alone, an average of 214 tickets were issued in the name of Chinnappanna without a single day of break and that too from the Chairman's office, probe revealed.

According to officials, Subba Reddy has been saying that Chinnappanna worked as his PA from 2014 to 2018, and then as a liaison officer at AP Bhavan, and that he had no relationship with him. "If Subba Reddy was not there, how could the Chairman's office issue 6,433 Supatham tickets in a single month in the name of an ordinary outsourcing employee who worked as a liaison officer at AP Bhavan? What more proof is needed to prove that Chinnappanna was a liaison officer at AP Bhavan in Delhi during the YSRCP regime, but he worked as an unofficial PA for Subba Reddy, acted as a man in his house, got all the work done on his behalf, and turned the wheel in TTD too?" asked officials.

Officials further said it should be calculated how many tickets were issued in the name of Chinnappanna when Subba Reddy was the chairman, and why all the lakhs of tickets were issued in the name of a person who has no connection with TTD. Action should be taken against all those responsible, they added.