ETV Bharat / state

Tirupati Horror: Online Rummy Addiction Leads To Tragic Deaths Of Five Family Member Including Two Teens

Tirupati: A horrific tragedy unfolded in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district, where a man allegedly killed his mother and wife before dying by suicide, while his two children tragically lost their lives in an attempt to save him. Police investigations suggest that online gambling addiction, particularly to online rummy, played a central role in this devastating chain of events.

The incident occurred in Venkatakrishnapalem Panchayat under Narayanavanam Mandal. Mohan, the accused, is believed to have murdered his 65-year-old mother, Chandrakala, and his 33-year-old wife, Haritha, on Wednesday at their residence. Following the killings, Mohan reportedly ran to a nearby railway track and jumped in front of an approaching train.

In a tragic twist, his children - 14-year-old son Kaushik and 12-year-old daughter Harini - who were with him, tried desperately to stop him. The children’s efforts were in vain as they were also struck by the train and died on the spot.

Investigations have revealed that Mohan had been struggling with severe financial distress due to his addiction to online rummy. Sources indicate that he had accumulated significant debts, mortgaging two plots of land and even his wife’s jewellery in an attempt to stay afloat. The family had also taken chit funds worth nearly ₹20 lakh, but despite these efforts, they failed to stabilise their finances.