Tirupati Horror: Online Rummy Addiction Leads To Tragic Deaths Of Five Family Member Including Two Teens
Mohan, the accused, struggled with heavy debts due to his addiction to online rummy, which forced him to mortgage two plots of land and jewellery.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST
Tirupati: A horrific tragedy unfolded in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district, where a man allegedly killed his mother and wife before dying by suicide, while his two children tragically lost their lives in an attempt to save him. Police investigations suggest that online gambling addiction, particularly to online rummy, played a central role in this devastating chain of events.
The incident occurred in Venkatakrishnapalem Panchayat under Narayanavanam Mandal. Mohan, the accused, is believed to have murdered his 65-year-old mother, Chandrakala, and his 33-year-old wife, Haritha, on Wednesday at their residence. Following the killings, Mohan reportedly ran to a nearby railway track and jumped in front of an approaching train.
In a tragic twist, his children - 14-year-old son Kaushik and 12-year-old daughter Harini - who were with him, tried desperately to stop him. The children’s efforts were in vain as they were also struck by the train and died on the spot.
Investigations have revealed that Mohan had been struggling with severe financial distress due to his addiction to online rummy. Sources indicate that he had accumulated significant debts, mortgaging two plots of land and even his wife’s jewellery in an attempt to stay afloat. The family had also taken chit funds worth nearly ₹20 lakh, but despite these efforts, they failed to stabilise their finances.
Frequent arguments between Mohan and his wife Haritha, were reported, with financial difficulties often at the centre of their disputes. Investigators are exploring the possibility that Mohan's gambling addiction and the mounting pressure to repay his debts contributed to his deteriorating mental state. Despite securing a job (on compassionate grounds) in the Railways after his father's death, Mohan quit his position shortly thereafter, leaving Haritha to shoulder the financial burden by running a beauty parlour and tailoring business.
To further alleviate their financial woes, Haritha had recently invested money from chit schemes to help Mohan start a cement business, but authorities are now investigating whether losses in this venture worsened the family’s troubles.
The post-mortem of all five victims was conducted on Thursday at the Puttur Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Hospital, and their last rites were held in their village, where the community mourns their untimely deaths. This tragic incident has once again highlighted the growing dangers of online gaming addiction and its devastating impact on families, raising urgent calls for greater regulation of online betting platforms.
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