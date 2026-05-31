Tirunelveli, Tenkasi Gang Attacks: Suspect Shot & Arrested
Police said that the nine-member masked bikeborne gang hacked people from the SC community indiscriminately at a wedding with sickles on May 28 and 29.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Chennai: A suspect involved in a series of attacks by a bikeborne gang in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu was shot and arrested, police said on Sunday.
According to police, a nine-member masked bikeborne gang hacked people from the SC community indiscriminately at a wedding with sickles on May 28 and 29 in Tenkasi and Tirunelveli and fled the spot. The assault led to the injury of seven people, including Ramesh, Arul Maran, Santhosh Kumar, Rayappan, Ramkumar, and Madasamy, who were admitted to the government hospital.
It has been learned that the attack was due to an alleged prior enmity, where individuals from a different community had created a disturbance when the wedding party was erecting banners. Subsequently, the gang proceeded to the nearby Manur Southpatti village in Tirunelveli and hacked Abdul Rahman and Mubarak with sickles before fleeing the scene.
Acting on a tip-off that one of the suspects, Ayyappan from Nettur in Tenkasi, was hiding in the North Ariyanayagipuram under the Arasangulam area, a special police team went in search of him. "During the attempt to secure him, Ayyappan tried to attack the police team with a weapon, in which Constable Muthukumar was shot in the right leg. The police opened retaliatory fire in self-defence, leading to a gunshot injury of the accused," the police said in a statement.
Both the constable and the accused were immediately rushed and admitted to the government hospital in Cheranmahadevi for treatment, they added.
Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police V Prassanna Kumar visited the hospital and reviewed the condition of the injured accused, police said.
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