ETV Bharat / state

Tirunelveli, Tenkasi Gang Attacks: Suspect Shot & Arrested

Chennai: A suspect involved in a series of attacks by a bikeborne gang in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu was shot and arrested, police said on Sunday.

According to police, a nine-member masked bikeborne gang hacked people from the SC community indiscriminately at a wedding with sickles on May 28 and 29 in Tenkasi and Tirunelveli and fled the spot. The assault led to the injury of seven people, including Ramesh, Arul Maran, Santhosh Kumar, Rayappan, Ramkumar, and Madasamy, who were admitted to the government hospital.

It has been learned that the attack was due to an alleged prior enmity, where individuals from a different community had created a disturbance when the wedding party was erecting banners. Subsequently, the gang proceeded to the nearby Manur Southpatti village in Tirunelveli and hacked Abdul Rahman and Mubarak with sickles before fleeing the scene.