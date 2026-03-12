ETV Bharat / state

Tirunelveli POCSO Court Awards Death Penalty To Man For Assaulting Three Minor Girls

Tirunelveli: A POCSO Special Court on Thursday in Tirunelveli district has sentenced a labourer to death for sexually assaulting three minor girls. The accused, Anand Shekar (41), is a resident of the Alagiripuram area near Kurichi in Melapalayam, Tirunelveli. A daily wage labourer and father of a three-year-old child, he was accused of taking three minor girls aged six, seven and eight to his house in 2023 and sexually assaulting them.

According to the prosecution, Anand Shekar threatened to kill the girls if they revealed the incident to anyone. Frightened by the threats, the girls initially remained silent. However, their parents later noticed changes in their daily behaviour. When the parents questioned them separately, the girls revealed the abuse they had suffered.

Shocked by the revelation, the parents filed a complaint at the Palayamkottai All Women Police Station. The police subsequently registered a case against Anand Shekar under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, arrested him, and lodged him in Palayamkottai Central Prison.