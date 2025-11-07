ETV Bharat / state

Tirunelveli Lok Adalat Orders Insurance Company to Pay Rs. 1 Crore Compensation to Family of Accident Victim

Tirunelveli: The Lok Adalat Court has ordered an insurance company to pay Rs. 1 crore compensation to the family of a person who had died in a coma in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district.

According to S Visalakshi (36), who is a resident of Tirunelveli district, her husband, Saravanan Renganathan, had taken a term policy worth Rs. 1 crore for a period of 30 years from Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company on July 8, 2015.

He had paid Rs. 7,425.96 as the first-year premium (premium from July 1 to July 1, 2016). Around the same time, Saravanan Renganathan met with an accident on October 17, 2015, while driving a car on the Karur-Trichy National Highway and sustained grievous injuries to his head and body.

A case was registered at the Kulithalai police station after the accident. Renganathan fell into a coma from the day of the accident. Despite receiving continuous treatment at various hospitals in Trichy and Nellai, he died on August 17, 2016.

After his death, Visalakshi (the first petitioner) applied for the insurance amount on November 8, 2016. But the insurance company rejected the application. Subsequently, Visalakshi filed a case in the Lok Adalat Court.

In that case, the insurance company argued that the second-year premium for the policy, including the grace period, was not paid by July 31, 2016, and that the policy lapsed on August 17, 2016, the date of his death.