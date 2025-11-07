Tirunelveli Lok Adalat Orders Insurance Company to Pay Rs. 1 Crore Compensation to Family of Accident Victim
Saravanan Renganathan, who met with an accident in 2015, while driving a car on the Karur-Trichy National Highway, died later.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST
Tirunelveli: The Lok Adalat Court has ordered an insurance company to pay Rs. 1 crore compensation to the family of a person who had died in a coma in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district.
According to S Visalakshi (36), who is a resident of Tirunelveli district, her husband, Saravanan Renganathan, had taken a term policy worth Rs. 1 crore for a period of 30 years from Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company on July 8, 2015.
He had paid Rs. 7,425.96 as the first-year premium (premium from July 1 to July 1, 2016). Around the same time, Saravanan Renganathan met with an accident on October 17, 2015, while driving a car on the Karur-Trichy National Highway and sustained grievous injuries to his head and body.
A case was registered at the Kulithalai police station after the accident. Renganathan fell into a coma from the day of the accident. Despite receiving continuous treatment at various hospitals in Trichy and Nellai, he died on August 17, 2016.
After his death, Visalakshi (the first petitioner) applied for the insurance amount on November 8, 2016. But the insurance company rejected the application. Subsequently, Visalakshi filed a case in the Lok Adalat Court.
In that case, the insurance company argued that the second-year premium for the policy, including the grace period, was not paid by July 31, 2016, and that the policy lapsed on August 17, 2016, the date of his death.
The Lok Adalat Court that heard the case rejected the insurance company’s argument. In its order, it was stated that, “The policy was in full force and effect on October 17, 2015, the date of Saravanan Renganathan’s accident. The medical records clearly proved that he was in a coma from the date of the accident until his death.”
This was also admitted by Nagarajan Mani, the witness for the insurance company, during cross-examination. The insured was in a coma and was unable to pay the premium. Therefore, non-payment of the premium is not “deliberate or intentional”.
Although an insurance contract is commercial in nature, its underlying principle is social welfare and protection. The court, pointing out that when a person is unable to perform his duty due to physical disability, the insurance company should have acted on humanitarian and equitable considerations, ruled that the insurance company's argument that the policy has lapsed cannot be accepted.
Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company has also ordered the petitioner to pay Rs. 1 crore with 6% interest per annum from the date of this judgment.
This amount should be paid into the bank account of the first petitioner, Visalakshi. She should pay Rs. 25 lakh each in the name of her two minor children, Shivani and Rishivardhan, as a fixed deposit until they become major. The Lok Adalat court also ruled that she should pay Rs. 25 lakh to her mother-in-law and the fourth petitioner, Dhanalakshmi.
