Tirunelveli Farm Owner Booked For Allegedly Stripping, Assaulting Minor
The accused allegedly stripped the boy naked and physically assaulted him. Local residents rescued the child.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 9:49 PM IST
Tirunelveli: After a farm owner in Tirunelveli allegedly stripped a 10-year-old boy naked and assaulted him for picking mangoes from his orchard, the boy’s parents have demanded strict action against the accused.
The incident reportedly took place near Krishnaperi in the Palayapettai area of the Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu. The child, a Class 5 student at a nearby corporation school, had stayed home as he was feeling sick. Later in the day, he went out to play with other boys.
According to sources, the group entered a nearby mango grove to pluck fruit when the farm owner saw them. While the other boys managed to flee, one child was allegedly caught by the owner.
The accused allegedly stripped the boy naked and physically assaulted him. Local residents rescued the child. He was later admitted to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.
The boy’s parents have lodged a complaint with the police. They are demanding strict legal action against the farm owner. Meanwhile, the farm owner has filed a counter-complaint at the Nellai Town police station, alleging that the boy's father attempted to attack him.
Tamil Nadu Police have registered cases based on both complaints; however, the farm owner’s actions have drawn public criticism.
