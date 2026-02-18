ETV Bharat / state

Tirunelveli Farm Owner Booked For Allegedly Stripping, Assaulting Minor

Tirunelveli: After a farm owner in Tirunelveli allegedly stripped a 10-year-old boy naked and assaulted him for picking mangoes from his orchard, the boy’s parents have demanded strict action against the accused.

The incident reportedly took place near Krishnaperi in the Palayapettai area of the Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu. The child, a Class 5 student at a nearby corporation school, had stayed home as he was feeling sick. Later in the day, he went out to play with other boys.

According to sources, the group entered a nearby mango grove to pluck fruit when the farm owner saw them. While the other boys managed to flee, one child was allegedly caught by the owner.