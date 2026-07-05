Tirunelveli Double Murder: 20-Year-Old Feud Far From Over As Moolachi Vies For Peace
It all started with feud over drawing water from street tap and nine persons from both sides have been murdered so far, reports R Manikandan.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
Tirunelveli: The brutal murder of a man and his son in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli was the fallout of a 20-year-old feud between two families. After a lull of around 15 years, two more murders were committed and this time, a five-year-old boy was among the victims. The sheer brutality with which the murders were committed shows the hatred between the two families is far from over.
This incident took place a few days back at Kallidaikurichi in Tirunelveli district. Kallidaikurichi is located on the way to Ambasamudram. Nearby, on the highway in Karambai area, at around 3.45 pm, locals were shocked to see a few individuals carrying a human head. The severed head of Kalimuthu (40) was dumped on the road. Kalimuthu was a resident of Moolachi village.
Kalimuthu was on his way from his village to Rediyar Kulam with his two sons on a two-wheeler. Enroute, Kalimuthu's two-wheeler was hit by a black Ambassador car. The impact was so severe that Kalimuthu's younger son, Jayaraj (5) died on the spot. But the brutality did not end there as those in the car got down and beheaded Kalimuthu whose elder son Chinnadurai (15) was injured in the mishap and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Eyewitnesses said an auto-rickshaw followed the car and the three-wheeler was used by the culprits to flee after committing the crime. The incident shook the area and the gravity of the crime can be gauged by the fact that DIG Thirunavukkarasu, Tirunelveli SP Viswes Balasubramaniam Sastry and other police officers camped at the spot to conduct an intensive investigation.
Police said, six special teams have been formed to arrest the killer. Seven of the accused have been arrested till now. However, as it is believed that over 25 people must be involved in the crime and the police are trying their best to nab the other accused as soon as possible.
"The deceased Kalimuthu's father, Chithiraputhan, has 10 sons and three daughters. Around 20 years ago, in 2005, a feud had erupted between Chithiraputhan's family and the Perumal Pandian family of the same village," said a police officer.
The enmity began with a dispute over drawing water from a street tap. Due to the enmity, in 2007, Chithiraputhan's son Subramanian was hacked to death at his home by Perumal Pandian's family members. Perumal Pandian's side also committed a double murder in 2008, killing Chithiraputhan's sons, Perumal and Papanasam.
The enmity grew worse over time. Upon learning that Perumal Pandian had left for Sathankulam police station in Thoothukudi district over the Subramanian murder case, Chithiraputhan's sons Perumal and Papanasam went to Sathankulam with weapons.
However, Perumal Pandian got a whiff of Perumal and Papanasam's intentions and gathered his supporters and killed the siblings. Chithiraputhan's sons then beheaded Perumal Pandian at Kallidaikurichi and left his head on the road.
Four members of Chithiraputhan's family including his sons Subramanian, Papanasam, Perumal, and son-in-law Kumar, have already been murdered owing to the feud. Kalimuthu, and his five-year-old son's murder was part of the killing spree.
"So far, a total of nine persons have been killed due to this enmity, including six members of the Chithiraputhan family and three of the Perumal Pandian family, including Perumal Pandian himself. The simple enmity that started at Pettikada has claimed nine lives so far," the officer said.
Meanwhile, the families relatives of Kalimuthu protested after the murder and said they would not accept the bodies until the culprits involved in the murder are arrested.
A team of ETV Bharat went to ascertain the current situation in Moolachi village. An eerie silence prevailed in the village even as barricades have been erected by the police at the entrance. Sources said police are trying to defuse the tension and come up with a peaceful solution to the issue.
Amid the gloom, the team spoke to some men in the village about the murder. They said, "We saw the boy (Jayaraj) in the village on the day of the incident. He went out on a bike with his father at 3 pm. We got information about the murder in the next few minutes".
To find out what caused such a grudge, which led to the murder of a five-year-old boy, the team contacted Paramasivam, the half-brother of Kalimuthu. He said, "20 years ago, due to a minor dispute, my brother Subramanian assaulted Perumal Pandian's brother-in-law (wife's younger brother). It may have been just a minor issue, to exact revenge, Perumal Pandian's family killed my brother."
Mari, the wife of one of Chithiraputhan's sons, Perumal said, "The enmity arose over a family dispute. We have been losing many people one after the other. We want justice. They hacked my husband and Kolundhan to death. This has been going on. Now, the Chief Minister must ensure our safety."
Usha, the wife of Subramanian, another son of Chithiraputhan, who was murdered, told the team, "The people who killed our family's members should not stay in the village. The government should take action," she said.
The police had held talks in 2010 to prevent the revenge murders. Even as the two families did not attack each other for 15 years, the bloodshed seems to have started again. It remains to be seen whether a permanent solution would be found.
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