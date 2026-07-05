ETV Bharat / state

Tirunelveli Double Murder: 20-Year-Old Feud Far From Over As Moolachi Vies For Peace

Tirunelveli: The brutal murder of a man and his son in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli was the fallout of a 20-year-old feud between two families. After a lull of around 15 years, two more murders were committed and this time, a five-year-old boy was among the victims. The sheer brutality with which the murders were committed shows the hatred between the two families is far from over.

This incident took place a few days back at Kallidaikurichi in Tirunelveli district. Kallidaikurichi is located on the way to Ambasamudram. Nearby, on the highway in Karambai area, at around 3.45 pm, locals were shocked to see a few individuals carrying a human head. The severed head of Kalimuthu (40) was dumped on the road. Kalimuthu was a resident of Moolachi village.

Kalimuthu was on his way from his village to Rediyar Kulam with his two sons on a two-wheeler. Enroute, Kalimuthu's two-wheeler was hit by a black Ambassador car. The impact was so severe that Kalimuthu's younger son, Jayaraj (5) died on the spot. But the brutality did not end there as those in the car got down and beheaded Kalimuthu whose elder son Chinnadurai (15) was injured in the mishap and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Eyewitnesses said an auto-rickshaw followed the car and the three-wheeler was used by the culprits to flee after committing the crime. The incident shook the area and the gravity of the crime can be gauged by the fact that DIG Thirunavukkarasu, Tirunelveli SP Viswes Balasubramaniam Sastry and other police officers camped at the spot to conduct an intensive investigation.

Police said, six special teams have been formed to arrest the killer. Seven of the accused have been arrested till now. However, as it is believed that over 25 people must be involved in the crime and the police are trying their best to nab the other accused as soon as possible.

"The deceased Kalimuthu's father, Chithiraputhan, has 10 sons and three daughters. Around 20 years ago, in 2005, a feud had erupted between Chithiraputhan's family and the Perumal Pandian family of the same village," said a police officer.

File photo of Perumal Pandian (ETV Bharat)

The enmity began with a dispute over drawing water from a street tap. Due to the enmity, in 2007, Chithiraputhan's son Subramanian was hacked to death at his home by Perumal Pandian's family members. Perumal Pandian's side also committed a double murder in 2008, killing Chithiraputhan's sons, Perumal and Papanasam.

The enmity grew worse over time. Upon learning that Perumal Pandian had left for Sathankulam police station in Thoothukudi district over the Subramanian murder case, Chithiraputhan's sons Perumal and Papanasam went to Sathankulam with weapons.