Tamil Nadu Chef Prepares 76 Healthy Dishes Without Using Stove For PM Modi’s Birthday
Selvakumar, a head chef at a restaurant in Tirunelveli, said he also wanted to use his culinary skills to promote healthy eating, reports R Manikandan
Published : September 17, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST|
Updated : September 17, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Tirunelveli: A chef from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, Selvakumar, marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday on Thursday by preparing 76 varieties of healthy dishes without using a stove. The dishes were made using fruits, vegetables, legumes and tubers.
PM Modi’s 76th birthday is being celebrated on September 17, with the Bharatiya Janata Party organising various programmes across the country.
Selvakumar, who works as a head chef at a restaurant in Tirunelveli, said he wanted to use his culinary skills to promote healthy eating and fuel conservation while extending birthday wishes to the Prime Minister.
The dishes were prepared using a stove-free cooking method to promote naturally prepared foods. The spread included 24 varieties of fruit and vegetable salads, 26 varieties of sprouted-legume salads and 14 varieties of salads made from underground tubers.
Selvakumar said information about the nutritional value of the different foods and their health benefits was also shared with the public. Selvakumar also showcased his fruit-carving skills by carving images of Prime Minister Modi at different stages of his life on a watermelon.
He also carved an image of Modi’s mother on another watermelon, along with a birthday greeting for the Prime Minister.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Selvakumar said he had been promoting healthy eating habits from a young age and wanted to use Modi’s birthday as an opportunity to spread awareness about nutrition. “I have been talking about the importance of consuming foods that are good for the body since a young age. To illustrate that we can follow a healthy lifestyle, I prepared this menu,” he said.
Selvakumar said the food arrangements and fruit carvings were prepared with the hope that Modi would continue serving the people in good health for many years. “Recently, there was a global shortage of cooking gas due to the West Asian war. In such a situation, stove-free cooking can help overcome a crisis. I made this arrangement to create awareness about fuel conservation,” he said.
Selvakumar added that he wanted to encourage young people to pay greater attention to their health and adopt habits that could help them stay active as they grow older.
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