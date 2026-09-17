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Tamil Nadu Chef Prepares 76 Healthy Dishes Without Using Stove For PM Modi’s Birthday

Tirunelveli Chef Prepares 76 Healthy Dishes Without Using a Stove for PM Modi’s Birthday ( ETV Bharat )

Tirunelveli: A chef from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, Selvakumar, marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday on Thursday by preparing 76 varieties of healthy dishes without using a stove. The dishes were made using fruits, vegetables, legumes and tubers. PM Modi’s 76th birthday is being celebrated on September 17, with the Bharatiya Janata Party organising various programmes across the country. Tamil Nadu Chef Prepares 76 Healthy Dishes Without Using Stove For PM Modi’s Birthday (ETV Bharat) Selvakumar, who works as a head chef at a restaurant in Tirunelveli, said he wanted to use his culinary skills to promote healthy eating and fuel conservation while extending birthday wishes to the Prime Minister. The dishes were prepared using a stove-free cooking method to promote naturally prepared foods. The spread included 24 varieties of fruit and vegetable salads, 26 varieties of sprouted-legume salads and 14 varieties of salads made from underground tubers.