Tirumala To Get Rs 25-Crore Food Lab; France-Made 'E-Tongue, E-Nose' To Check Ghee Quality

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Sunday announced that advanced "e-tongue and e-nose" machines are being imported from France to detect even the slightest deterioration in the quality of ghee supplied to Tirumala. The equipment, costing Rs 3.5 crore, will be installed at a state-of-the-art food laboratory being set up in Tirumala at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore.

Addressing concerns over the alleged large-scale supply of adulterated ghee during the previous YSRCP regime, the Minister said the government is introducing modern technology to prevent any recurrence of such incidents. The laboratory, which is 90 per cent complete, is expected to begin services next month, while the e-tongue and e-nose machines are likely to arrive by May.

The new facility will test the quality of 60 varieties of raw materials and Srivari prasadam ingredients, including ghee, cashew nuts, raisins, almonds, peanuts, sugar, cardamom, turmeric and chilli.