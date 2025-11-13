ETV Bharat / state

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams To Introduce Artificial Intelligence Based Chatbot Services

Tirumala: In a major step aimed at enhancing the services for the devotees, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) based chatbot services. It is expected to make information and support easily accessible to the devotees across the country in multiple languages.

This is another major intervention in the digital transformation efforts of the TTD that has already set up a state-of-the-art integrated command and control centre at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex to monitor crowd management and pilgrim services.

The approval of the TTD Board of Trustees to launch an AI-powered chatbot system is in continuation of these efforts.

It is learnt that tenders were invited from leading technology companies offering advanced chatbot solutions. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and other reputed firms participated in the bidding process. Among them, AWS offered to provide the service at Rs 50 lakh per year, and its tender was approved by the TTD.

The chatbot that will be rolled out soon is designed to assist devotees online with real-time information on Srivari Darshan, accommodation, services, donations and other important updates. The devotees will also be able to submit feedback and lodge complaints directly through the chatbot system.