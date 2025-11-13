Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams To Introduce Artificial Intelligence Based Chatbot Services
This will make information and support easily accessible to the devotees across the country in multiple languages.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST
Tirumala: In a major step aimed at enhancing the services for the devotees, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) based chatbot services. It is expected to make information and support easily accessible to the devotees across the country in multiple languages.
This is another major intervention in the digital transformation efforts of the TTD that has already set up a state-of-the-art integrated command and control centre at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex to monitor crowd management and pilgrim services.
The approval of the TTD Board of Trustees to launch an AI-powered chatbot system is in continuation of these efforts.
It is learnt that tenders were invited from leading technology companies offering advanced chatbot solutions. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and other reputed firms participated in the bidding process. Among them, AWS offered to provide the service at Rs 50 lakh per year, and its tender was approved by the TTD.
The chatbot that will be rolled out soon is designed to assist devotees online with real-time information on Srivari Darshan, accommodation, services, donations and other important updates. The devotees will also be able to submit feedback and lodge complaints directly through the chatbot system.
In a move to make the service more inclusive, the chatbot will support 13 Indian languages while ensuring that the pilgrims from different regions of the country can interact in their native language.
It will feature both speech-to-text and text-to-speech capabilities for ease of communication.
According to TTD’s Deputy IT General Manager, Venkateswara Naidu, the software development for the AI chatbot is being handled by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The project is expected to further streamline TTD’s digital services and improve the overall experience for millions of devotees visiting Tirumala every year.
The TTD is an independent trust which manages the temples, including the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh.