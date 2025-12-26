ETV Bharat / state

Tirumala Tirupati Darshan To Become Easier, Devotees Can Book Srivani Quota Tickets From Mobile

Tirumala: In view of the huge rush of devotees and problems faced in the offline ticketing system, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is preparing to switch the entire Srivani darshan quota system to a GPS-backed online system.

Due to the huge demand for recommendation letters needed for obtaining a VIP darshan ticket, devotees are competing for the Rs 10,500 Srivani darshan tickets in offline mode. While 500 tickets are made available online three months in advance, they are booked within seconds. On the other hand, 800 tickets are issued daily in Tirumala and another 200 at the Tirupati airport through the offline system.

According to TTD officials, the number of devotees coming directly to Tirumala for Srivani darshan is gradually increasing. Tickets are issued at the offline centre opposite Annamayya Bhavan from at 6 am onwards but devotees wait from 7 pm the previous night. Thus, devotees face a lot of difficulties as they cannot find any accommodation and their families have to wait outdoors. Moreover, since this quota is limited, it has become common for devotees, who don't get tickets to resort to protest. Along with this, TTD officials have also noticed that devotees face similar difficulties at the airport ticket counter.

TTD chairman B R Naidu, executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal and additional executive officer Venkaiah Chowdary have frequently received complaints regarding difficulties faced by devotees in collecting Srivani darshan tickets. In this context, an expert committee was appointed to study the problem and submit a report. Since the committee clarified that difficulties were likely to continue with the current offline Srivani darshan tickets, a decision has been taken to do away with this system, the official said.