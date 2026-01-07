Tirumala Parakamani Theft Case: Who Are The Cops Who Worked 'Hand In Glove' With Accused?
Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday asked CID and ACB to proceed with the investigations into all aspects of the Parakamani theft case.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Tirupati: In the wake of the Andhra Pradesh High Court directing authorities to initiate disciplinary action against police officers who conspired with the accused in the Tirumala Srivari Parakamani theft case, discussions are on about the identity and role of these cops.
The High Court on Tuesday observed, "The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) report revealed that several police officers who were working at that time colluded with the accused Ravikumar and others. Disciplinary action should be taken against the police officers who conspired to weaken this case."
As the High Court has told the CID and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials that they can proceed legally in all aspects of the case except for the Lok Adalat settlement, there is a possibility that more details regarding involvement and role of these police officers will come to light in the upcoming investigation.
Serious allegations have been levelled regarding the involvement of police officers, who held key positions during the theft at Parakamani (currency counting centre) of the Tirumala Temple, which occurred in April 2023.
According to an official, investigations are underway against the then inspectors of police in Tirupati, Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrashekhar, sub-inspector Ramalakshmi Reddy, chief vigilance and security officer D Narasimha Kishore, and SP Parameshwara Reddy.
Jaganmohan Reddy, then Tirumala One Town CI
There are allegations that Reddy ensured that sections were applied in a way that reduced the severity of the crime and FIR was registered without including even the minimum details. There are allegations that he did not allow the investigation to proceed, played a key role in getting the case settled in the Lok Adalat and pressured the complainant. CID officials have already questioned Reddy, who is currently on voluntary retirement, regarding all these allegations.
Chandrasekhar, then Tirupati 2 Town CI
He interrogated the accused Ravikumar on the orders of Tirumala One Town CI Jagmohan Reddy and examined the details of his assets. There are allegations that Chandrasekhar acted exactly as Reddy instructed regarding the cash recovered from the accused. He is also currently on voluntary retirement.
Ramalakshmi Reddy, then Tirumala One Town SI
He registered a case regarding the theft at Parakamani but instead of arresting the accused Ravikumar, he merely issued a CrPC 41A notice. There are allegations that he succumbed to pressure from some individuals and facilitated a compromise in the case. The CID has already identified that Ramalakshmi Reddy had close ties with the main accused and his family members. He is also currently on voluntary retirement.
D Narasimha Kishore, then CVSO and currently East Godavari SP
The theft in Parakamani and the subsequent settlement of the case happened when Narasimha Kishore was the CVSO. The CID recently questioned him regarding this case. "Could an officer of assistant vigilance and security officer (AVSO) rank settle the case without your knowledge? Did you pressure the then AVSO Satish Kumar to settle the case in the Lok Adalat? On whose orders was the pressure exerted? Who were on duty on the day of the theft at Parakamani and how many of them were questioned? What did the Vigilance Inspector conclude, what did your investigation reveal, how many assets does the accused possess, and how were you able to close the case so quickly?" the committee had questioned him.
Parameshwara Reddy, then Tirupati SP and currently CID SP
There are allegations that he played a key role in hindering the investigation of the theft case and later in the settlement of the case. There are complaints that he was the one pulling the strings behind the scenes at the behest of some key leaders.
