Tirumala Parakamani Theft Case: Who Are The Cops Who Worked 'Hand In Glove' With Accused?

Tirupati: In the wake of the Andhra Pradesh High Court directing authorities to initiate disciplinary action against police officers who conspired with the accused in the Tirumala Srivari Parakamani theft case, discussions are on about the identity and role of these cops.

The High Court on Tuesday observed, "The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) report revealed that several police officers who were working at that time colluded with the accused Ravikumar and others. Disciplinary action should be taken against the police officers who conspired to weaken this case."

As the High Court has told the CID and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials that they can proceed legally in all aspects of the case except for the Lok Adalat settlement, there is a possibility that more details regarding involvement and role of these police officers will come to light in the upcoming investigation.

Serious allegations have been levelled regarding the involvement of police officers, who held key positions during the theft at Parakamani (currency counting centre) of the Tirumala Temple, which occurred in April 2023.

According to an official, investigations are underway against the then inspectors of police in Tirupati, Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrashekhar, sub-inspector Ramalakshmi Reddy, chief vigilance and security officer D Narasimha Kishore, and SP Parameshwara Reddy.

Jaganmohan Reddy, then Tirumala One Town CI

There are allegations that Reddy ensured that sections were applied in a way that reduced the severity of the crime and FIR was registered without including even the minimum details. There are allegations that he did not allow the investigation to proceed, played a key role in getting the case settled in the Lok Adalat and pressured the complainant. CID officials have already questioned Reddy, who is currently on voluntary retirement, regarding all these allegations.

Chandrasekhar, then Tirupati 2 Town CI