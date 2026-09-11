ETV Bharat / state

Tirumala Lord Venkateswara's Hundi Receives Record-Breaking Revenue Of ₹6.93 Crore In A Day

It is understood that this new record was set due to substantial contributions made by some anonymous devotees.

This figure was arrived at after counting the offerings collected in the Hundi between Wednesday morning and midnight. In the history of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, there have been only three previous instances where Hundi offerings exceeded ₹6 crore in a single day.

Meanwhile, TTD announced on Thursday that VIP break darshans are cancelled for Sunday due to an unexpected surge in the number of devotees visiting the temple. Currently, there is a heavy influx of devotees for 'Sarva Darshan'. It is taking 24 hours for 'Sarva Darshan'.

The crowd is expected to increase further due to the consecutive holidays from the 12th to the 14th of this month. In view of this, TTD announced the cancellation of break darshans for the 13th. That time slot will be allocated to common devotees. Consequently, no recommendation letters from devotees will be accepted on Saturday.

Thousands of devotees from across the India and the world visit the Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple every single day.