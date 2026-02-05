Tirumala Laddu Adulteration: Naidu Warns Of Stern Action, Accuses YSRCP of Playing With Devotees’ Faith
CM Chandrababu Naidu accuses YSRCP of suppressing adulteration reports, vows strict action to protect Tirumala’s sanctity, as Pawan Kalyan and BJP leaders demand accountability.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 10:44 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu questioned whether facts would change if YSRCP leaders tried to evade responsibility in the Tirumala laddu adulteration issue. He said acts of intimidation and rowdyism would not be tolerated and warned that playing with God would have serious consequences. Stressing that safeguarding the sanctity of Tirumala is everyone’s responsibility, the Chief Minister held a key meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, BJP state president P.V.N. Madhav, and several ministers in the backdrop of the controversy. Chandrababu Naidu later addressed the media.
YSRCP Spreading False Propaganda To Divert Public Attention
“After committing mistakes, YSRCP leaders are spreading false propaganda against us to divert public attention,” the Chief Minister said. “Should we silently tolerate abuses? We will punish the guilty in every possible way. The CBI has sent us a report recommending action in this matter. We will appoint a single-member commission and examine everything. If required, we will also submit additional information to the court. This issue concerns public sentiments. Once, they even said in the Assembly that it was not seven hills but two hills. We clearly warned them then not to play with devotees’ sentiments. After YSRCP came to power, this madness reached its peak. When we questioned idol desecrations, they mocked us. Instead of taking action against those at fault, they attacked us.”
Why Was The Report Suppressed?
“If a report on ghee adulteration came in 2022, why did the then rulers suppress it? Even after knowing wrongdoing was taking place, they allowed it to continue. The report clearly stated adulteration was happening, yet it was buried and carried on recklessly. As soon as I became Chief Minister, I began the cleanup. Suspecting lapses, we sent samples for testing. I merely referred to what was stated in the NDDB report. Do YSRCP leaders think God doesn’t matter? Is your aim to hurt the sentiments of devotees who have faith? Defiling God’s sanctity is a grave sin. Never in history has anyone dared to interfere with Lord Venkateswara. When God is wronged, it is our duty to condemn it unanimously. When impurity occurs, God Himself prepares the people. What you did is a heinous sacrilege,” Chandrababu Naidu said.
"Is It Enough To Speak Irresponsibly?"
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said all reports clearly established that ghee was not used in laddu preparation and that no report gave a clean chit to YSRCP leaders. He said there was a possibility of fish oil and animal fat being present. “Is it enough to speak irresponsibly? Won’t you look at facts? Chandrababu Naidu and I speak very cautiously. Earlier, the Chief Minister read out the NDDB report to us. Saying animal fat was mixed is an extremely sensitive issue. Would we lie within two months of coming to power after people gave us a five-year mandate? When evidence is right in front of us, how can we stay silent? Usually, individuals or groups have personal grudges, but YSRCP leaders have turned against God Himself. Under no circumstances will we spare the guilty. This will not stop here. YSRCP leaders must apologize to the Lord of the Seven Hills. Our fight will continue until they kneel before God,” Pawan Kalyan said.
A Company That Doesn’t Supply Milk, How Can It Distribute Ghee?
BJP state president P.V.N. Madhav criticised the previous government, saying systems had deteriorated under its rule. He said YSRCP leaders gave themselves a clean chit in the Tirumala laddu adulteration case and questioned how a dairy that does not even procure milk could distribute ghee. “Is there anywhere in the world where ghee is available for Rs 320? We have seen a situation where laddus were made with something that was not ghee. How should one describe playing with public health like this? Their objective was to expand their vote bank by encouraging the influence of other religions. Ignoring rules, they diluted the sanctity of laddu prasadam. They sidelined reports and published false stories in their own media,” Madhav said angrily.