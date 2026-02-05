ETV Bharat / state

Tirumala Laddu Adulteration: Naidu Warns Of Stern Action, Accuses YSRCP of Playing With Devotees’ Faith

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu questioned whether facts would change if YSRCP leaders tried to evade responsibility in the Tirumala laddu adulteration issue. He said acts of intimidation and rowdyism would not be tolerated and warned that playing with God would have serious consequences. Stressing that safeguarding the sanctity of Tirumala is everyone’s responsibility, the Chief Minister held a key meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, BJP state president P.V.N. Madhav, and several ministers in the backdrop of the controversy. Chandrababu Naidu later addressed the media.

YSRCP Spreading False Propaganda To Divert Public Attention

“After committing mistakes, YSRCP leaders are spreading false propaganda against us to divert public attention,” the Chief Minister said. “Should we silently tolerate abuses? We will punish the guilty in every possible way. The CBI has sent us a report recommending action in this matter. We will appoint a single-member commission and examine everything. If required, we will also submit additional information to the court. This issue concerns public sentiments. Once, they even said in the Assembly that it was not seven hills but two hills. We clearly warned them then not to play with devotees’ sentiments. After YSRCP came to power, this madness reached its peak. When we questioned idol desecrations, they mocked us. Instead of taking action against those at fault, they attacked us.”

Why Was The Report Suppressed?

“If a report on ghee adulteration came in 2022, why did the then rulers suppress it? Even after knowing wrongdoing was taking place, they allowed it to continue. The report clearly stated adulteration was happening, yet it was buried and carried on recklessly. As soon as I became Chief Minister, I began the cleanup. Suspecting lapses, we sent samples for testing. I merely referred to what was stated in the NDDB report. Do YSRCP leaders think God doesn’t matter? Is your aim to hurt the sentiments of devotees who have faith? Defiling God’s sanctity is a grave sin. Never in history has anyone dared to interfere with Lord Venkateswara. When God is wronged, it is our duty to condemn it unanimously. When impurity occurs, God Himself prepares the people. What you did is a heinous sacrilege,” Chandrababu Naidu said.